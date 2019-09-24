|
24.09.2019 00:07:00
Horizons ETFs Announces September 2019 Distributions for Certain ETFs
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") for the period ending September 30, 2019, as indicated in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be September 27, 2019, for all unitholders of record on September 30, 2019. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about October 10, 2019.
Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the September distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.
ETF Name
Ticker
Distribution
Annualized
Frequency
Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF
ETHI
$0.05086
0.72%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
HAB
$0.02680
2.92%
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF
HAD
$0.01936
2.24%
Monthly
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
HAF
$0.02036
3.16%
Monthly
Horizons Active Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
HAJ
$0.07841
2.51%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF
HAL
$0.14142
3.21%
Quarterly
Horizons Active US Dividend ETF(1)
HAU
$0.05961
1.72%
Quarterly
HAU.U
$0.05961
1.72%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF
HAZ
$0.16083
2.77%
Quarterly
Horizons China High Dividend Yield Index ETF
HCN
$0.33153
5.79%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF
HEMB
$0.03786
4.51%
Monthly
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
HEW
$0.07520
2.00%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF
HFP
$0.03238
5.02%
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF
HFR
$0.02086
2.49%
Monthly
Horizons Cdn Insider Index ETF
HII
$0.06466
2.28%
Quarterly
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF(2)
HMJR
$0.04067
3.76%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(3)
HMMJ
$0.26848
7.76%
Quarterly
HMMJ.U
$0.26848
7.76%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF
HMP
$0.01884
2.28%
Monthly
Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF(4)
HMUS
$0.11109
7.36%
HMUS.U
$0.11109
7.36%
Horizons Canadian Midstream Oil & Gas Index ETF
HOG
$0.09090
4.13%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
HPR
$0.03301
5.07%
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF
HSL
$0.03114
3.89%
Monthly
Horizons Active US Floating Rate Bond (USD) ETF(5)
HUF.U
$0.02353
2.80%
Monthly
HUF
$0.02353
2.80%
Monthly
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
HYI
$0.04711
5.85%
Monthly
Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF
INOC
$0.05190
1.92%
Quarterly
* Based on the applicable September 20, 2019, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.
(1)
Distributions for Horizons Active US Dividend ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HAU.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HAU.U is $0.04491 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HAU.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder.
(2)
Distributions for Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF are being reviewed at least quarterly but they are declared at the discretion of Horizons ETFs and may not be announced with a set frequency.
(3)
Distributions for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.20225 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder.
(4)
Distributions for Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMUS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMUS.U is $0.08369 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMUS.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder. Distributions are being reviewed at least quarterly but they are declared at the discretion of Horizons ETFs and may not be announced with a set frequency.
(5)
Distributions for the Horizons Active US Floating Rate Bond (USD) ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.03123 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $10 billion of assets under management and 91 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startete die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag ohne grössere Ausschläge. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}