Horizons ETFs Announces Final Valuation for Terminating ETF

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated October 2, 2020, that the Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF (the "ETF") would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on December 4, 2020, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, December 9, 2020. The ETF's final net asset value ("NAV") per unit is as follows:

ETF Ticker Final NAV

per unit Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF HGM $11.588660

Following termination, unitholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those unitholders. There are no required distributions of income or capital gains included in the proceeds of termination paid out today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

