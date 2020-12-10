SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’069 -0.4%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0747 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’840 -1.6%  Bitcoin 16’517 1.4%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.3% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.12.2020 00:04:00

Horizons ETFs Announces Final Valuation for Terminating ETF

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated October 2, 2020, that the Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF (the "ETF") would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on December 4, 2020, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, December 9, 2020. The ETF's final net asset value ("NAV") per unit is as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Final NAV
per unit

Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF

HGM

$11.588660

Following termination, unitholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those unitholders. There are no required distributions of income or capital gains included in the proceeds of termination paid out today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $16 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 232.90
3.74 %
CieFinRichemont 75.78
1.75 %
Swisscom 478.70
1.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.70
0.92 %
Nestle 100.02
0.63 %
Geberit 527.20
0.08 %
ABB 24.03
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’613.00
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 47.56
-0.94 %
Lonza Grp 545.00
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.12.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09.12.20
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI und DAX verlassen Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Am Mittwoch zogen der Schweizer sowie der deutsche Leitindex an. Die US-Indizes notierten zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Die Märkten in Fernost legten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit