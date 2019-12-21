21.12.2019 00:29:00

Horizons ETFs Announces December 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for its suite of covered call exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending December 31, 2019, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be December 30, 2019, for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2019. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about January 13, 2020. 

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the December distributions for certain of its ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Current
Month
Distribution
Rate

NAV
Change 
from
Prior
Month(1)

Current
Month
Yield(2)

Prior
Month
Yield(3)

Absolute
Change in
Yield
  from
Prior
Month(4)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF

HEX

$0.02690

0.66%

5.05%

5.06%

-0.01%

Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF

HEE

$0.03245

9.27%

5.03%

5.40%

-0.37%

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF

HEP

$0.12167

1.48%

5.04%

5.26%

-0.22%

Horizons Enhanced Income Financials ETF

HEF

$0.03893

-1.26%

5.42%

5.50%

-0.08%

Horizons Enhanced Income International Equity ETF

HEJ

$0.02967

3.87%

6.00%

6.02%

-0.02%

Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF(5)

HEA.U

$0.04654

2.98%

4.53%

5.05%

-0.52%

HEA

$0.04654

1.75%

4.53%

5.05%

-0.52%

Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.01702

0.92%

4.10%

4.32%

-0.22%

Horizons Natural Gas Yield ETF

HNY

$0.06717

-6.33%

8.50%

7.50%

1.00%

 

(1) Based on the period from November 21, 2019, to December 19, 2019, where the prior month's NAV (net asset value) per unit is adjusted to include the prior month's distribution.

(2)Annualized and based on the applicable December 19, 2019, NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(3)Annualized and based on the applicable November 21, 2019, NAV per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(4) The absolute change of the prior month's previously announced annualized distribution yield, to the current month's annualized distribution yield.

(5)Distributions for the Horizons Enhanced Income US Equity (USD) ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HEA. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HEA is $0.06108 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HEA, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

 

Each ETF does not have a fixed distribution but pays distributions monthly. Distribution rates are generally based on the average current volatility of the securities held by the ETF, along with any dividend income received, less expenses payable by the ETF. The amount of monthly cash distributions are expected to fluctuate from month to month, and there can be no assurance that an ETF will make any distributions in any particular month or months. Monthly distributions will be paid in cash, unless the investor has chosen to participate in the ETF's reinvestment plan.

For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has approximately $10 billion of assets under management and 91 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.12.19
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
20.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Goldman Sachs: Das passiert, sollten die Demokraten gewinnen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;