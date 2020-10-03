03.10.2020 00:24:00

Horizons ETFs Announces Closure of Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") is announcing today that it will be terminating the Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF (the "ETF") effective at the close of business on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 (the "Termination Date"). Details of the ETF are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Horizons Managed Global Opportunities ETF

HGM

Effective immediately, no further direct subscriptions for units of the ETF will be accepted. Thursday, December 3, 2020, is expected to be the last date on which a redemption request may be placed with the Manager, and the ETF is expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, at the close of business on or about Friday, December 4, 2020, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining unitholders of the ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com) 

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $14.4 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Trump mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones niedriger -- SMI geht leicht über Vortagesschluss ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger in den USA vorsichtig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne vom Vortag Verluste.

Nachrichten

