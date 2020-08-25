25.08.2020 01:53:00

Horizons ETFs Announces August 2020 Distributions For Certain ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") for the period ending August 31, 2020, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be August 28, 2020, for all unitholders of record on August 31, 2020. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about September 11, 2020. 

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the August distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit

Annualized
Yield*

Frequency

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.02869

3.00%

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.01885

2.05%

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.01875

3.00%

Monthly

Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF

HEMB

$0.03287

3.99%

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF

HFP

$0.03472

5.71%

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.02131

2.54%

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.01867

2.20%

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03527

5.70%

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.01882

2.45%

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

HUF.U

$0.02031

2.42%

Monthly

HUF

$0.02031

2.42%

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04646

6.22%

Monthly


* Based on the applicable August 21, 2020, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.


(1) 

Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S.
dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent
distribution rate for HUF is $0.02678 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution
payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

 

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $14.5 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

