25.08.2020 01:53:00
Horizons ETFs Announces August 2020 Distributions For Certain ETFs
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") for the period ending August 31, 2020, as indicated in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be August 28, 2020, for all unitholders of record on August 31, 2020. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about September 11, 2020.
Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the August distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.
ETF Name
Ticker
Distribution
Annualized
Frequency
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
HAB
$0.02869
3.00%
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF
HAD
$0.01885
2.05%
Monthly
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
HAF
$0.01875
3.00%
Monthly
Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF
HEMB
$0.03287
3.99%
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF
HFP
$0.03472
5.71%
Monthly
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
HFR
$0.02131
2.54%
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF
HMP
$0.01867
2.20%
Monthly
Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
HPR
$0.03527
5.70%
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF
HSL
$0.01882
2.45%
Monthly
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)
HUF.U
$0.02031
2.42%
Monthly
HUF
$0.02031
2.42%
Monthly
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
HYI
$0.04646
6.22%
Monthly
* Based on the applicable August 21, 2020, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.
(1)
Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S.
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $14.5 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
