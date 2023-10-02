Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'889 -0.7%  SPI 14'284 -0.6%  Dow 33'508 -0.5%  DAX 15'319 -0.4%  Euro 0.9648 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'155 -0.5%  Gold 1'838 -0.6%  Bitcoin 25'969 1.4%  Dollar 0.9165 0.2%  Öl 92.8 -2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343ams24924656Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Richemont21048333Swiss Life1485278
Top News
RTS aktuell: So performt der RTS nachmittags
SIX: Handelsvolumen im September tiefer als vor einem Jahr
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche will bei MS-Fachkongress zahlreiche neue Daten vorlegen
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS legt CS-Rechtsstreit mit der Republik Mosambik bei
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie gibt nach: Flughafen Zürich will Parteien künftig nicht mehr mit Spenden unterstützen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

02.10.2023 15:14:00

Horizon Therapeutics plc

                                FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt inHorizon Therapeutics plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		$0.0001 ordinary shares
Date of dealing29 September 2023

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

 LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities5,256,6302.29619%  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)4100.00018%  
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell		N/AN/A  
Total5,257,0402.29637%         

        

 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A   
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A   
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A   
TotalN/A   

 

 

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(110) Purchases and sales

 

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase400115.69
Purchase100115.69
Purchase2,700115.69
Purchase200115.70
Purchase5,768115.69
Purchase80115.69
Purchase100115.69
Purchase580115.69
Purchase100115.69
Sale100115.69
Sale100115.69
Sale65115.69
Sale206115.69
Sale1,648115.69
Sale10,918115.69
Sale1,000115.71

 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 

Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/A   

 

        

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A      

 

 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO
Date of disclosure02 October 2023
Contact nameColin Fernandes
Telephone number                                +442033956221
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connectedN/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)N/A

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:50 BNP Paribas - Auf die Trendwende setzen
12:31 UBS KeyInvest: Aus dem Tritt geraten
08:00 Der VIX – Das Angstbarometer der Wallstreet
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
29.09.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie gesucht
28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'345.87 19.11 90SSMU
Short 11'554.31 13.87 IQSSMU
Short 11'994.41 8.89 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'892.74 02.10.2023 15:03:38
Long 10'451.04 19.80 CSSSMU
Long 10'208.58 13.79 3SSMJU
Long 9'759.20 8.85 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum macht der Euro zum Franken Boden gut
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS legt CS-Rechtsstreit mit der Republik Mosambik bei
Smartphone von Tesla-Konkurrent: Das kann das neue Gerät von NIO
BASF-Aktie fällt: BASF-Chef plant wohl Verkauf von milliardenschwen Konzernteilen
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: ARYZTA mit starken Zahlen im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 - Neuzugang in Geschäftsleitung
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
Nicht UBS und Co. - Die erfolgreichsten Schweizer Banken zeichnen sich durch ihre geringe Grösse aus
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche will bei MS-Fachkongress zahlreiche neue Daten vorlegen
US-Shutdown abgewendet: Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- SMI fällt -- DAX leichter -- Japanische Börse schliesst tiefer - Feiertag in China
Warnung vor Wirtschaftsproblemen in China: David Rosenberg sieht auch Folgen für die USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit