27.09.2023 15:21:25

Horizon Therapeutics plc

                                FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt inHorizon Therapeutics plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		$0.0001 ordinary shares
Date of dealing26 September 2023

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

 LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities5,271,9372.30287%  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)4100.00018%  
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell		N/AN/A  
Total5,272,3472.30305%         

        

 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A   
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A   
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A   
TotalN/A   

 

 

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(110) Purchases and sales

 

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase200115.74
Purchase4,120115.74
Purchase618115.74
Purchase88115.74
Sale200115.74
Sale3,296115.74

 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 

Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/A   

 

        

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A      

 

 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO
Date of disclosure27 September 2023
Contact nameColin Fernandes
Telephone number                                +442033956221
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connectedN/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)N/A

 


