Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'939 -0.7%  SPI 14'349 -0.7%  Dow 34'007 0.1%  DAX 15'280 -0.8%  Euro 0.9673 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'127 -1.0%  Gold 1'907 -0.5%  Bitcoin 23'913 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9132 0.1%  Öl 92.9 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Swatch1225515NVIDIA994529Lindt1057075
Top News
Schwache Performance in Moskau: So steht der RTS am Nachmittag
BMW-Aktie sinkt: BMW will hochautomatisiertes Fahrsystem anbieten
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht
Google, Meta, TikTok und Co.: EU-Kommission fordert Online-Plattformen zur Bekämpfung von Fake News auf
Zweiklassengesellschaft: Credit Suisse-Angestellte befürchten unfaire Behandlung bei Eingliederung in die UBS
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

26.09.2023 15:13:12

Horizon Therapeutics plc

                                FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt inHorizon Therapeutics plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		$0.0001 ordinary shares
Date of dealing25 September 2023

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

 LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities5,270,4072.30220%  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)4100.00018%  
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell		N/AN/A  
Total5,270,8172.30238%         

        

 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A   
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A   
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A   
TotalN/A   

 

 

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(110) Purchases and sales

 

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase4,000115.66
Purchase1,345115.66
Purchase12115.66
Purchase12115.66
Purchase300115.66
Purchase206115.66
Purchase2,200115.66
Sale4,000115.66
Sale1,345115.66
Sale824115.66
Sale412115.66
Sale700115.66
Sale49,900115.61
Transfer Out4,861N/A

 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 

Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/A   

 

        

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A      

 

 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO
Date of disclosure26 September 2023
Contact nameColin Fernandes
Telephone number                                +442033956221
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connectedN/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)N/A

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:02 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
09:48 SMI schlägt sich wacker
09:39 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen setzen Höhenflug fort
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'431.49 18.91 3YSSMU
Short 11'657.43 13.63 GNSSMU
Short 12'084.49 8.85 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'933.17 26.09.2023 15:12:38
Long 10'514.44 19.41 ANSSMU
Long 10'294.95 13.97 EHSSMU
Long 9'845.82 8.92 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NEL ASA am Vormittag tief südwärts
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Lufthansa-Chef fordert Reform der Luftverkehrsteuer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit