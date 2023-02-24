SMI 11'150 -0.9%  SPI 14'354 -0.8%  Dow 32'651 -1.5%  DAX 15'231 -1.6%  Euro 0.9909 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'192 -1.6%  Gold 1'813 -0.6%  Bitcoin 22'222 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9390 0.6%  Öl 81.7 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
SEC greift am Kryptomarkt hart durch - Deutlich mehr Durchsetzungsmassnahmen in 2022
Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi-Mittel gegen Hämophilie erhält US-Zulassung
Boeing-Aktie verliert deutlich: Boeing muss Auslieferungen von 787 Dreamliner erneut stoppen
Bucher-Aktie profitiert: Gewinnsprung und höhere Dividende
ObsEva-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ObsEva kämpft mit weiterer Reorganisation ums eigene Überleben
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
24.02.2023 16:02:09

Horizon Therapeutics plc

                        FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt inHorizon Therapeutics plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		$0.0001 ordinary shares
Date of dealing23 Feb 2023
  

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

 LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities5,302,6122.31789%  
(2) Derivatives (other than options)5080.000224%  
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell		N/AN/A  
Total5,303,1202.31812%  

        

 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A   
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A   
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A   
TotalN/A   

 

 

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Sale600110.70
Sale8,487110.70

 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 

Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/A   

 

        

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A      

 

 

(ii) Exercising

 

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

 

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A  

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO

Date of disclosure24 Feb 2023

Contact nameColin Fernandes
Telephone number                                +442033956221
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connectedN/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)N/A

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:10 Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
10:56 Börse Aktuell – Als wäre nichts passiert
09:42 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen schwach
08:37 SMI wie festgefahren
07:07 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Rückfall an die Haltezone
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'622.97 19.99 BRSSMU
Short 11'864.89 13.99 GWSSMU
Short 12'306.26 8.95 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'150.44 24.02.2023 16:16:39
Long 10'750.71 19.64 MQSSMU
Long 10'495.00 13.65 A6SSMU
Long 10'045.13 8.81 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

EFG International am 22.02.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Holcim-Aktie verliert: Holcim weiter auf Rekordkurs - Überraschender Management-Wechsel
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
BASF-Aktie tiefrot: BASF rechnet mit rückläufigem Ergebnis - BASF baut 2'600 Stellen ab und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag in Rot
NASDAQ-Wert Moderna-Aktie in Rot: Moderna verdient wegen Corona-Rückgang weniger
AXA-Aktie höher: AXA wird optimistischer und will Aktien zurückkaufen - AXA Schweiz steigert Gewinn
Munich Re-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck: Munich Re nach starkem Schlussquartal in der Gewinnzone

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.