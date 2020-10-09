+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
09.10.2020 23:00:00

Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast and Special Shareholder's Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North" or the "Corporation") (TSX: HNL.TO)  

Horizon North Logistics Inc. logo (CNW Group/Horizon North Logistics Inc.)

Q3 Conference Call

Horizon North announces that it intends to release its 2020 third quarter results on November 10, 2020 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2020.

The conference call dial in number is 1-888-231-8191

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Horizon's website at www.horizonnorth.ca by selecting the webcast link on the home page. 

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until November 25, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833, passcode 4058382.

Proposed Name Change

Horizon North also announces a Special Meeting ("Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Horizon North to be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. At the Meeting, the Shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution authorizing and approving the amendment of the Articles of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation from "Horizon North Logistics Inc." to "Dexterra Group Inc." ("Name Change").  A copy of the Management Information Circular and related proxy materials prepared for the Meeting have been posted the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.horizonnorth.ca.

Subject to the approval by the Shareholders of the Corporation of the Name Change, the common shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") within two to four business days under the ticker symbol "DXT".

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) operating a pan-Canadian support services platform across eleven provinces and territories and diversified end markets.

Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce high-quality building solutions for commercial, residential and industrial clients. Our Facilities Management business delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence and security, retail, healthcare, education and government. Our Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services business provides a full range of workforce accommodations solutions, forestry services and access solutions to clients in the energy, mining, forestry and construction sectors among others.

Horizon North has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in the national economy and our local communities. What sets us apart is our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve customers' experiences.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Horizon North, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at https://sedar.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-north-logistics-inc-announces-2020-third-quarter-results-conference-call-and-webcast-and-special-shareholders-meeting-301149689.html

SOURCE Horizon North Logistics Inc.

