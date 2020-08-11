11.08.2020 22:38:00

Horizon Group Properties Launches Third Party Management Company

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTC: HGPI.PK) today announced that it has launched a third party management company. Celerity Center Management will focus on the management, leasing, marketing and development of retail shopping centers for third party clients, separate from its parent company, Horizon Group Properties.

"Our team has tremendous expertise in developing, leasing and operating retail shopping centers, and this has clear value to owners that need third party management. We have a demonstrated ability to operate shopping centers efficiently while staying focused on marketing and merchandising strategies that grow top line revenues," said Gary Skoien, CEO of Celerity Center Management.

The Celerity Center Management team is tremendously experienced. Celerity puts industry veterans in roles where they are actively involved in creating and sustaining value for ownership. Also, Celerity Center Management offers a full array of integrated services including development, construction management, leasing, financial reporting, center management and marketing. Celerity Center Management offers solutions that save money, increase traffic, and generate sales, making Celerity a one-stop-shop for owners of retail centers. "Given the state of the economy at the moment, along with the uncertainty of how long this situation will last, we think it's the right time for owners to seek cost efficient, experienced management," said Skoien.  

The Team: Gary Skoien – Executive Lead; Paul Shaffer, James Harris, Andrew Pelmoter, Leasing; David Nelson, Asset Management; Connie Dyer, Marketing; Tom Rumptz, Development and Construction; David Tinkham, Accounting, Finance and Reporting.

About Celerity Center Management

Celerity Center Management, a division of Horizon Group Properties is based in Rosemont, IL and offers one-stop-shop management services for private owners, investors, and special servicers charged with the management of retail centers around the U.S. and abroad.  More information on Celerity Center Management is available at www.celeritycm.com. Inquiries about services can be directed to David Nelson, Asset Management at dnelson@celeritycm.com or (847) 292.1874.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-group-properties-launches-third-party-management-company-301110388.html

SOURCE Celerity Center Management

