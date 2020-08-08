08.08.2020 18:00:00

Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP Hires Senior Engineer, Colin Milner, CEM, CBCP, MFBA

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP (HEA), a professional engineering firm specializing in commissioning, energy consulting and LEED services, is pleased to announce its recent hire of Mr. Colin Milner, CEM, CBCP, MFBA, who has joined the HEA team as a Senior Engineer. Mr. Milner holds a Bachelor in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University. He is certified by the Association of Electrical Engineers as a Certified Energy Manager (CEM) and a Certified Building Commissioning Professional (CBCP) and has also earned his Multifamily Building Analyst certification from the Building Performance Institute, Inc. He has nearly 20 years of experience and specializes in energy audits, commissioning and retro-commissioning.

"Ensuring that our client's facilities are as energy efficient as possible has always been a priority for HEA. Bringing Colin into our team will provide a depth of experience and the latest energy knowledge to our projects," states Michael C. English, PE, CCP, LEED AP, Senior Partner of HEA.

Within the role of Senior Engineer, Colin will leverage his experience and expertise to help our clients meet their building needs and goals regarding energy reduction and efficiency, carbon and emissions mitigation, Retro and Re-Commissioning (RCx), Monitoring-Based Commissioning (MBCx) and Smart Building Initiatives.

About Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP
HEA is the nation's premier commissioning firm that uses a collaborative hands on approach to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Headquartered in New York City, with nine additional offices across the nation, HEA has one of the largest and most respected staffs dedicated to providing commissioning services for new construction and existing buildings for more than 250 million square feet, worth over $100 billion in construction cost.

Please visit https://www.horizon-engineering.com for additional resources.

 

SOURCE Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP

