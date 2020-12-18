Horizon and Geneia: Simplifying Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon), New Jersey's largest health plan, and Geneia , a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the transition to value-based care, announce their partnership to advance population health is working. Horizon chose Geneia's Theon® Platform for Population Analytics, which applies AI-driven data analytics to identify and stratify populations uncovering insights for patient-centered care, to achieve greater engagement and increase ROI by focus3ing on the right care for the right patients at the right time.

"To deliver on the promise of value-based care, Horizon found it needed a platform designed specifically for population health," said Allen Karp, Horizon executive vice president, healthcare management and transformation. "We chose Geneia's Theon® Platform for Population Analytics to help our OMNIA providers know which members to focus on to improve the quality and cost of their healthcare."

"Geneia is proud to partner with Horizon to help them advance their value-based programs and their commitment to empowering members to achieve their best health," said Geneia President and CEO Heather Lavoie. "Providers and their meaningful work with members are integral to the success of value-based care, and our solution helps Horizon improve provider and member satisfaction."

Horizon selected Geneia's Theon® Platform for Population Analytics to support its population health management strategy and deliver a coordinate and personalized member experience. The solution:

Identifies gaps in care for high-risk members

Prioritizes quality measure reporting, actions and shared risk

Provider a 360-degree patient view

Improves patient satisfaction and outcomes through coordinated care, population health and care management

Ensures platform extensibility to health systems, accountable care organizations and patient-centered medical-home practices

To learn more about the Geneia – Horizon relationship, download the case study at: https://content.geneia.com/2020/new-jerseys-largest-healthplan-transforms-with-geneia/index.html

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytics and services company. We work to improve collaboration between healthcare providers, health plans and employers to better support personalized, patient-centered care. Through advanced technology, education and training, insights and clinical services, we help clients better identify and actively manage high-risk populations, improve quality measurement and outcomes, and strengthen revenue. Rooted in deep clinical experience and leading-edge data science, our client-centric, phased approach to population health simplifies the transition to risk and value-based care. Our offices are located in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com (https://www.geneia.com) or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT HORIZON HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com. Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving approximately 3.5 million members. For more information, visit https://www.horizonblue.com/.

