SMI 11'245 -0.3%  SPI 14'695 -0.2%  Dow 38'440 0.2%  DAX 17'033 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'691 0.8%  Gold 2'036 0.6%  Bitcoin 37'579 1.2%  Dollar 0.8701 0.0%  Öl 78.8 1.1% 
Aktie [Valor: 928317 / ISIN: FR0000065278]
06.02.2024 17:44:47

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : Consolidated Turnover for 4th Quarter 2023

16.75 EUR 4.36%
Press Release
Paris, February 6, 2024, 5.30PM
Quarterly Results Section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE
Consolidated Turnover for 4th Quarter 2023
A New Year of High Growth

HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in Digital Marketing & Communications, Public Relations, and Events, announces its consolidated turnover and gross margin to December 31, 2023.

M€ (*)Q1Q2Q3Q4(*)

TOTAL
Consolidated Turnover 2023
Consolidated Gross Margin 2023		51,0
18,3		72,0
23,7		57,3
21,4		91,6
29,6		271,9
93,0
Consolidated Turnover 2022
Consolidated Gross Margin 2022		45,3
16,7		63,5
21,5		52,6
19,9		85,5
28,3		246,9
86,4
Turnover Variation
Gross Margin Variation		+12,5%
+9,3%		+13,4%
+10,2%		+8,9%
+7,5%		+7,1%
+4,6%		+10,1%
+7,6%


(*) Unaudited data

        
Hopscotch’s consolidated turnover amounted to 271.9 million euros, and the consolidated gross margin reached 93.0 million euros for fiscal 2023, once again beating remarkable values, following the excellent performance of the previous year. Fiscal 2023 benefited from the continuous growth of the events business, mirroring last year’s successes. The group's core businesses continue their steady organic growth. Hopscotch consolidates a full year's worth of companies specializing in sports in its gross margin, compared to only half a year in 2022, with a favorable impact on gross margin of around 2 million euros.

With the finalized acquisition of Interface Tourism on January 31 last year, sales would have approached 300 million euros, and gross profit would have exceeded the symbolic threshold of 100 million euros. With an operating margin surpassing gross profit of 15%, Interface Tourism will be accretive in the consolidated financial statements in 2024. Numerous commercial, business, and geographic synergies will develop from the merger with Interface Tourism. Hopscotch will gain a foothold in Spain and the Netherlands and strengthen its position in Italy. 40 offices across the global now compose its network.

The acquisition, as recently published, is paid for half in cash, and half in newly-issued shares: the EGM of January 31, 2024 voted to create 236,279 new shares, bringing the total number of shares to 3,003,722 and the share capital to €2,252,791.50.

HOPSCOTCH will publish its consolidated annual results for 2023 on Tuesday April 2, 2024, before stock-markets open.

_______

Shareholder Contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY - General Director - Tel. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press Contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE - Assistant to the Management Board - Tel. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com
________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. HOPSCOTCH’s founding belief? "Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations, and marketing services, for both Art de Vivre and corporate challenges. 
  
HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (4 continental hubs in Asia, America, Europe, & Middle East) more than 800 expert collaborators in all communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…  
  
Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand "Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: AD crew, Alizeum, heaven, Hopscotch Interface Tourism, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.  
  
HOPSCOTCH now has an integrated international network of 40 offices in 5 continents and operations in over 60 countries. 
  
Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of 246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million in 2022. 
  
Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com et sur LinkedIn / X / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe 

