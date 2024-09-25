Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.09.2024 18:15:20

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : 2024 Half-year results

21.40 EUR 1.42%
Press Release


Press Release
Paris, September 25, 2024 - 5 :30 P.M.
Half-year Results Section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE
Half-year Results 2024
Result increase in 1st half
Consolidation of Interface Tourism

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consultancy group and major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence, and Events, presents today its half-year results for 2024.

Thousand €

1st HALF-YEAR 20241st HALF-YEAR 2023
Turnover129,269122,946
Gross Margin49,24041,965
Operating Income 2,5481,128
Net Income – Group Share1,118514


Steady Growth in Sales for the First Half of 2024
As previously published, the group's activity has grown significantly in the first half of the year, with an increase in gross margin of 7.3 million euros (+17.3%), including organic growth of +2.9 million euros (+7%), and a contribution of +4.4 million euros from the consolidation of the Interface Tourism branch acquired at the very beginning of 2024.
The event communications sector was particularly dynamic at the start of the year.

Operating Income Also on the Rise
Consolidated operating income came to 2,548 thousand euros, compared to 1,128 thousand euros last year. After financial expenses (-449 thousand euros) and corporate income tax (-1,027 thousand euros), net income group share (RNPG) came to 1,118 thousand euros for the first half of 2024.

On a constant scope, with controlled operating expenses, operating income amounted to 2,173 thousand euros, and net income to 854 thousand euros.

Hopscotch Interface Tourism contributed 375 thousand euros to consolidated operating income in the first half, and 264 thousand euros to consolidated net income. The new entity has thus made positive contributions to group earnings.

Hopscotch Season (formerly Sopexa) is traditionally highly seasonality-driven, with two thirds of its business in the second half of the year. Hopscotch Interface Tourism also has, though to a lesser extent, a seasonal pattern favoring the second half of the year. As a result, the group's earnings are structurally higher in the second half of the year than in the first.

A Solid Structure: A Net Financial Surplus of 12.7 million euros

The balance sheet on June 30, 2024 shows an increase in shareholders' equity to 29,318 thousand euros, of which 28,248 thousand euros of group share.

Consolidated cash flow amounted to 46,349 thousand euros. Bank loans came to 32,657 thousand euros, including 12,178 thousand euros in PGE on June 30 (21,379 thousand euros, including 14,762 in PGE on December 31), giving the group a net financial position of 13,692 thousand euros.

The PGE is added equally to balance sheet liabilities in debt and balance sheet assets in cash, as it has not been used for the group's financing requirements. It is therefore relevant to compare debt excluding PGE, amounting to 20.5 million euros, with shareholders' equity of 29.3 million euros; the net financial surplus remaining unchanged at 13.7 million euros excluding PGE.

Shareholders' equity rose sharply thanks to the acquisition of the remaining 34% of formerly-Sopexa from the historical minority shareholders during the first half.

The group also continued its international expansion with the acquisition of USP, based in the Netherlands. USP strengthens Hospcotch's position in the BeNeLux region with its Arts de Vivre specialty.

HOPSCOTCH will publish its turnover for Q3 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, after market close.

________

Shareholder Contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Chief Executive Officer - Tel. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com  

Press Contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Assistant to the Management Board - Tel. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com   
________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise.  
HOPSCOTCH’s founding belief? "Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, marketing, event management, influence and public relations, for both Arts de Vivre and corporate challenges.   
HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (40 offices in 5 continents) more than 1,000 expert collaborators in all communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…   
Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its agencies around its trade expertise:  
Event (Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha), Public Relations (Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs), Digital and Marketing (heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio)) and sectorial expertise (Le Public Système Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Interface Tourism).  
Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €271 million and a gross margin of €93 million in 2023.  

Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe 

Attachment


