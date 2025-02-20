NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

20 February 2025

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ("HOOKIPA”)

Statement regarding potential combination for Poolbeg Pharma plc ("Poolbeg”)

Further to the announcement on 2 January 2025 regarding the non-binding discussions for an all-share acquisition by HOOKIPA of Poolbeg and the announcement on 30 January 2025 regarding the PUSU extension, the HOOKIPA Board has determined that it does not intend to make an offer for Poolbeg under Rule 2.7 of the Code.

Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, HOOKIPA and any person(s) acting in concert with it reserve the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 of the Code in the following circumstances:

a) with the agreement of the board of Poolbeg;

b) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for Poolbeg, by or on behalf of a third party;

c) following the announcement by Poolbeg of a Rule 9 waiver (as described in Note 1 on the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); or

d) where the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has determined that there has been a material change of circumstances.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. +43 1 890 63 60 Malte Peters, CEO IR@hookipapharma.com Terry Coelho, EVP & CFO Chuck@LifeSciAdvisors.com Moelis & Company +44 (0) 207 634 3500 (Financial Adviser to HOOKIPA)



London

Chris Raff

Simon Chaudhuri New York

Ashish Contractor

