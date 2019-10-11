11.10.2019 14:36:00

Honored Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives The Expert Network Distinguished Lawyer Designation

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Borthwick, Esq. has joined The Expert Network, an invitation-only service for distinguished professionals. Mr. Borthwick has been chosen as a Distinguished Lawyer based on a vigorous selection process based on peer reviews and ratings, high ethical standards, legal ability, and recognitions and accomplishments throughout his career.

The Expert Network Distinguished Lawyer designation is conferred upon lawyers whose contributions, experiences and perspectives deserve recognition. Selection is based on a multi-phased research and evaluation process that scrutinizes the records of thousands of lawyers each year in order to select only the most qualified professionals who demonstrate superior influence, leadership, integrity, reputation and knowledge.

About Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick:

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success.

Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and civil litigation.

"We rise to the level of our self-image. I take pride in building up others to believe in themselves and see their great worth."—Douglas Borthwick

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Media Contact: John Walter
Phone: 714-564-9400

Santa Ana, California Contact Douglas M. Borthwick
Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick
Telephone: 714-654-6742
Firm website: www.borthwicklawyer.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honored-attorney-douglas-borthwick-receives-the-expert-network-distinguished-lawyer-designation-300936788.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

