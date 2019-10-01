+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
01.10.2019 20:45:00

Honor Medical Assistants Nationwide in October

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of medical assistants across the country are being celebrated between Oct. 21-25 in observance of Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek). Held every year during the third full week in October, MARWeek lauds the contributions of the profession that is at the heart of health care.

The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) offers materials online to help celebrate the week. A feature article, poster, observance suggestions, the official MARWeek logo, and more are available for download through the AAMA website.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work predominantly in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® — or CMA (AAMA)® — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA, the only medical assisting certifying body that has earned accreditation under ISO International Standard 17024. In so doing, the AAMA has established itself as the most respected and credible personnel certification organization for the medical assisting profession.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day, the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification — for both current and potential employees.

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.

For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

Media Contact: 
Miranda Sanks
Senior Editor, Social Media Manager
marcom@aama-ntl.org
800/228-2262
http://www.aama-ntl.org

Related Images

medical-assistants-at-the-heart-of.jpg
Medical Assistants: At the Heart of Health Care

Related Links

Medical Assistants Recognition Week

CMA (AAMA): Sets the Bar for Excellence in Medical Assisting (video)

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5zkr2TVNRQ

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honor-medical-assistants-nationwide-in-october-300928982.html

SOURCE American Association of Medical Assistants

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:17
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
13:30
Gold fällt auf 2-Monatstief
08:48
SMI - Das Rekordhoch ist zum Greifen nah
30.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen rot -- Nikkei schliesst mit postiven Vorzeichen
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
September 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Addex-Aktie verliert: Addex schreibt wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben Verlust im Halbjahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen rot -- Nikkei schliesst mit postiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel am Nachmittag kräftig zurück. Die Wall Street verliert nach schwachen US-Daten. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB