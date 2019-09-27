HONOR adds SpO2 monitoring and music control to HONOR Band 5

The OTA update will start rolling out on World heart Day 2019

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone brand HONOR today announced that Pulse Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring and remote music control is coming to the HONOR Band 5 on 29 September, making it an even more indispensable accessory for those looking for an all-in-one fitness tracker, heart rate monitor and sleep tracker. The device is available to purchase for a RRP around €30[1] in UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and other markets.

SpO2 monitor

Blood oxygen saturation measurement is a key indicator of the oxygen supply to cells and tissues. Good blood oxygenation is necessary to supply energy to your muscles in order to function well. Blood oxygen levels between 90% and 100% are normal, while a SpO2 value below 89% could be a signal to stop exercising or seek medical attention.2

SpO2 monitoring will be added to all HONOR Band 5's via an over the air software update on 29 September. Go to Huawei health app and click "check for updates". The band will start getting updated. Once the Band 5 and Huawei Health apps have received their free update, users can choose the 'blood oxygen monitoring' section on their Band, click to start measuring, and then see the results on the Band 5. SpO2 monitor is not designed to be a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All data and measurements should be used for personal reference only.

Remote music control

HONOR is also adding remote music controls to Band 5 via the 29 September update. Once Band 5 is updated and Music Control is switched on via the Huawei Health app, customers can use Band 5 to instantly view and control their favourite music apps right from their wrist. Apps supported include Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube, Shazam, Huawei music and many more. Remote music control is compatible only with smartphones running Android 5.0 and above.

After the upgrade Huawei Health App will be running version 10.0.1.011 and Band 5 will be on version 1.1.0.93.

Fully featured smart tracking for £29.99

HONOR Band 5's new SpO2 monitor joins its existing suite of features, including a 0.95" AMOLED Full Colour touchscreen, multiple sports and fitness modes and up to 14 days of normal usage from a single battery charge.

On the occasion of World Heart Day 2019, Band 5 will encourage people to make a promise of looking after their heart with the latest HUAWEI TruSeen™ 3.5 heart rate technology which provides accurate 24-hour real-time continuous heart rate monitoring to help users keep track of their health and fitness. TruSleep™ technology to track and monitor sleep quality and provide more than 200 customised suggestions to improve sleep quality.

