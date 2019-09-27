27.09.2019 04:08:00

HONOR adds SpO2 monitoring and music control to HONOR Band 5

The OTA update will start rolling out on World heart Day 2019

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone brand HONOR today announced that Pulse Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring and remote music control is coming to the HONOR Band 5 on 29 September, making it an even more indispensable accessory for those looking for an all-in-one fitness tracker, heart rate monitor and sleep tracker. The device is available to purchase for a RRP around €30[1] in UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and other markets. 

SpO2 monitor

Blood oxygen saturation measurement is a key indicator of the oxygen supply to cells and tissues. Good blood oxygenation is necessary to supply energy to your muscles in order to function well. Blood oxygen levels between 90% and 100% are normal, while a SpO2 value below 89% could be a signal to stop exercising or seek medical attention.2

SpO2 monitoring will be added to all HONOR Band 5's via an over the air software update on 29 September. Go to Huawei health app and click "check for updates". The band will start getting updated. Once the Band 5 and Huawei Health apps have received their free update, users can choose the 'blood oxygen monitoring' section on their Band, click to start measuring, and then see the results on the Band 5. SpO2 monitor is not designed to be a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All data and measurements should be used for personal reference only.

Remote music control

HONOR is also adding remote music controls to Band 5 via the 29 September update. Once Band 5 is updated and Music Control is switched on via the Huawei Health app, customers can use Band 5 to instantly view and control their favourite music apps right from their wrist. Apps supported include Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube, Shazam, Huawei music and many more. Remote music control is compatible only with smartphones running Android 5.0 and above.

After the upgrade Huawei Health App will be running version 10.0.1.011 and Band 5 will be on version 1.1.0.93.

Fully featured smart tracking for £29.99

HONOR Band 5's new SpO2 monitor joins its existing suite of features, including a 0.95" AMOLED Full Colour touchscreen, multiple sports and fitness modes and up to 14 days of normal usage from a single battery charge.

On the occasion of World Heart Day 2019, Band 5 will encourage people to make a promise of looking after their heart with the latest HUAWEI TruSeen™ 3.5 heart rate technology which provides accurate 24-hour real-time continuous heart rate monitoring to help users keep track of their health and fitness. TruSleep™ technology to track and monitor sleep quality and provide more than 200 customised suggestions to improve sleep quality.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ 
https://twitter.com/Honorglobal 
https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ 
https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal 

 

[1] The price may vary in each market

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001739/HONOR_Band_5.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
26.09.19
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
26.09.19
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
26.09.19
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Beyond Meat-Aktie schiesst hoch: McDonald's testet vegane Burger von Beyond Meat
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché mit tieferem Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Cevian verlangte wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte - Aktie im Plus
Im Rallymodus: Die MasterCard-Aktie stieg dieses Jahr schon rund 50%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB