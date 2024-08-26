Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’354 0.1%  SPI 16’389 -0.1%  Dow 41’175 1.1%  DAX 18’599 -0.2%  Euro 0.9463 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’906 -0.1%  Gold 2’521 0.4%  Bitcoin 54’151 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8472 0.0%  Öl 81.0 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
NVIDIA und Meta: CEOs überschütten sich gegenseitig mit Lob auf SIGGRAPH-Konferenz 2024
Kryptokurse am Mittag
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SMI mit Kursplus
Suche...

Honkarakenne Oy Aktie [Valor: 10287 / ISIN: FI0009900104]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.08.2024 13:00:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Honkarakenne Oy
2.90 EUR -1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 26 August 2024 at 14:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maarit Jylhä
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 75406/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-22
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 304 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.86 EUR
(5): Volume: 233 Unit price: 2.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 2368 Volume weighted average price: 2.85196 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 2.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1180 Volume weighted average price: 2.9061 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com


Nachrichten zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:14 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag am Genfer See
08:49 Nestlé fängt sich
23.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’847.67 19.44 ZGSSMU
Short 13’121.80 13.56 2MSSMU
Short 13’630.45 8.66 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’350.13 26.08.2024 13:16:33
Long 11’820.00 19.25
Long 11’560.00 13.92
Long 11’039.41 8.72 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Thalheim bleibt zentrales Produktionszentrum bei Meyer Burger
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hatdie Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Solana Kurs Prognose: Könnte bullischer Ausbruch aus Chartpattern die grosse Rallye herbeiführen?
David Einhorns Depot: In diese Aktien investierte Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2024
Ripple News: Folgt nun die XRP Mega-Rallye?
Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis verkauft Kresbdiagnosechemikalien-Geschäft an Siemens Healthineers

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit