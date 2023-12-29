Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'111 0.5%  SPI 14'544 0.5%  Dow 37'710 0.1%  DAX 16'756 0.3%  Euro 0.9289 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'535 0.5%  Gold 2'067 0.1%  Bitcoin 35'889 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8405 -0.4%  Öl 77.9 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Lonza1384101Sika41879292Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882
Top News
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Verkauf von Evolva an Lallemand abgeschlossen
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Freitagvormittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
So viele Devisen verkaufte die SNB hat im 3. Quartal
MDAX-Papier Knorr-Bremse-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Knorr-Bremse von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
TecDAX-Titel JENOPTIK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine JENOPTIK-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Honkarakenne Oy Aktie [Valor: 10287 / ISIN: FI0009900104]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.12.2023 10:30:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

finanzen.net zero Honkarakenne Oy-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Honkarakenne Oy
3.24 EUR 4.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2023 at 11:30

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Moris Saarelainen
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 47089/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-22
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 3.21 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1550 Volume weighted average price: 3.21 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten