Hongqiao forum to offer wisdom for global economic development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of increasing trade uncertainties, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum -- a platform connecting leaders from different fields during the China International Import Expo -- will improve understanding and offer solutions for the challenges facing a slowing global economy.

This year's forum, which will be held on Nov. 5, will try to address the challenges facing world economic development by focusing on opening-up and innovation.

Around 60 experts from all over the world will deliver speeches and exchange opinions with other attendants. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun and Nobel Laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides have confirmed their attendance at the forum.

The forum will consist of an opening ceremony in the morning followed by five parallel sessions. The theme of the Forum is "Opening-up and Innovation for Win-win Cooperation", and the five parallel sessions on "Opening-up, Regulation and Business Environment", "Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Development", "WTO Reform and Free Trade Agreements", "E-commerce in the Digital Era", and "China's 70-Year Development and the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind" respectively.

It provides a high-end dialogue platform for the global political, business and academic communities to put forward suggestions on improving and transforming the global economic governance system and propose the "Hongqiao Wisdom" for healthy world economic development.

This year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum has launched a new membership system, which includes four levels -- diamond, platinum, gold and silver.

The forum's member companies can enjoy various rights according to different categories. Many domestic and global companies have applied for memberships at different levels.

The applicants include multinationals, state-owned enterprises and many private companies, covering food, medicine and healthcare, transportation, information technology, finance and other fields.

