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Hongkong Land Holdings LtdShs Aktie 645543 / BMG4587L1090

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12.11.2026 06:00:12

Hongkong Land Unveils LANDMARK Orchard as New Name for Wheelock Place

Hongkong Land Holdings LtdShs
7.45 EUR 0.00%
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EQS Newswire / 12/11/2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Hongkong Land Holdings Limited ("Hongkong Land" or "the Group") today announced that LANDMARK Orchard will be the new name for Wheelock Place in Singapore. The property was acquired by Hongkong Land's Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) in August 2026, the fund's first acquisition since its establishment in February 2026.

837251-LANDMARK-Orchard-Cone-Atr.jpeg

The introduction of LANDMARK Orchard marks the first use of the LANDMARK name beyond Hong Kong. LANDMARK in Hong Kong sits at the centre of the Group's Central portfolio and is currently undergoing a major transformation through the more than US$1 billion Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme. Hongkong Land will look to enhance LANDMARK Orchard, drawing on its extensive experience investing in and managing premium commercial properties across Asia.

837258-LANDMARK-Orchard-B2-Linkw.jpeg

Foo Pei Teng, Chief Executive of SCPREF said: "This is the first time Hongkong Land has brought the LANDMARK name outside Hong Kong. The name LANDMARK Orchard reflects our commitment to the quality of experience we will create for tenants, visitors and the wider community through this property. Hongkong Land has a long history of investment in its assets and we look forward to bringing that long-term investment approach to LANDMARK Orchard."

The renaming marks a new chapter for the property following its acquisition by SCPREF, building on its more than 30-year presence on Orchard Road. LANDMARK Orchard is a premium mixed-use commercial property comprising office and retail space, with direct connectivity to Orchard MRT station. It will continue to serve its existing office and retail community under its new name from 12 November.Hashtag: #HongkongLand
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.97 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.43 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund

Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund ("SCPREF") is Hongkong Land's inaugural private real estate fund, with a focus on ultra-premium integrated commercial properties in Singapore. At inception, the fund has an initial portfolio of four premium commercial assets, situated within the Marina Bay and Marina Centre districts. Asia Square Tower 1, Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 & 2, One Raffles Quay and One Raffles Link are anchored by leading global Financial Institutions, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Professional Services firms. These assets are strategically located within Singapore's Central Business District, offering integrated access to multiple MRT stations and a broad ecosystem of amenities including residences, hotels, event facilities, retail and dining options.

225647
News Source: Hongkong Land

12/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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Didier Denat war viele Jahre in Führungspositionen bei Credit Suisse und Citigroup tätig. Heute engagiert er sich als Executive Chairman bei Kredo, einem Schweizer Fintech für Unternehmensfinanzierungen.

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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können Fintechs die Banken herausfordern? – Didier Denat zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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