Hong Kong Shares May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak winning streak in which it had risen more than 40 points or 0.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,960 point plateau and it may open under water again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging oil prices, ambiguity about the conflict in the Middle East and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 426.27 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 25,962.73 after trading between 25,847.15 and 26,391.02.

Among the actives, AIA eased 0.11 percent, while Alibaba Group cratered 4.06 percent, Baidu plunged 3.62 percent, Bank of China dropped 1.32 percent, BOC Hong Kong was down 0.13 percent, China Construction Bank shed 1.01 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 1.14 percent, China Mobile fell 0.58 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical declined 1.75 percent, China Shenhua Energy and CNOOC both added 0.23 percent, CITIC retreated 1.79 percent, Hong Kong Exchange contracted 1.70 percent, HSBC lost 0.78 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stumbled 2.13 percent, JD.com and WuXi AppTec both slumped 1.69 percent, Meituan crashed 3.40 percent, NetEase surrendered 2.56 percent, Nongfu Spring tumbled 2.54 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.27 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.65 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing and Sun Hung Kai Properties both slipped 0.49 percent, Tencent Holdings gained 0.33 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 3.22 percent, Zijin Mining plummeted 5.53 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is bleak as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending ta session lows.

The Dow tumbled 537.33 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 49,526.17, while the NASDAQ plunged 410.05 points or 1.54 percent to close at 26,225.14 and the S&P 500 sank 92.74 points or 1.24 percent to end at 7,408.50.

For the week, the S&P perked 0.1 percent, while the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent and the Dow slipped 0.2 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets, which lifted the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to record highs, with technology shares leading the markets lower.

A sharp increase in treasury yields also weighed on the markets, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note surging to its highest levels in almost a year after recent data has shown significant accelerations in the pace of consumer and producer price inflation, leading to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday after the U.S.-China summit ended with no announcement of Chinese intervention to end the gulf war, leaving the Strait of Hormuz blockade in place. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was up $4.18 or 4.13 percent at $105.35 per barrel.