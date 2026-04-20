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20.04.2026 03:18:17

Hong Kong Shares May Take Further Damage On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,160-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is gloomy after the Strait of Hormuz was shut down again over the weekend. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday, but the Asian bourses are now expected to open under pressure on Monday.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the technology stocks and properties, while the financial sector came in mixed.

For the day, the index slumped 233.93 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 26,160.33 after trading between 26,015.44 and 26,280.96.

Among the actives, AIA tanked 3.15 percent, while Alibaba Group added 0.44 percent, Baidu and China Life Insurance both declined 1.14 percent, Bank of China lost 0.39 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.05 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.52 percent, China Merchants Bank stumbled 1.46 percent, China Mobile was down 0.18 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical sank 0.87 percent, China Shenhua Energy shed 0.22 percent, CITIC slumped 1.00 percent, CNOOC rallied 1.05 percent, Hong Kong Exchange dropped 0.63 percent, HSBC fell 0.56 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.57 percent, JD.com declined 0.97 percent, Meituan tumbled 2.54 percent, NetEase surrendered 2.30 percent, Nongfu Spring skidded 0.99 percent, PetroChina gained 0.75 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 3.27 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Sun Hung Kai Properties plummeted 4.04 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 1.26 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dipped 0.19 percent, WuXi AppTec cratered 5.90 percent and Zijin Mining crashed 3.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending at session highs.

The Dow jumped 868.71 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 49.447.43, while the NASDAQ rallied 365.78 points or 1.52 percent to end at 24,468.48 and the S&P 500 gained 84.78 points or 1.20 percent to close at 7,126.06.

For the week, the NASDAQ skyrocketed 6.8 percent, the S&P 500 soared 4.9 percent and the Dow spiked 3.2 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came following news that Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial traffic on the heels of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The news of the temporary reopening of the strait led to a nosedive by the price of crude oil, easing supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $11.17 or 10.58 percent at $84.11 per barrel.

The strength on Wall Street may also have reflected optimism about the strength of corporate earnings ahead of the quarterly results from several big-name companies this week.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
17.04.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
17.04.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.04.2026
17.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
17.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’877.71 19.96 B94SVU
Short 14’159.92 13.87 B0PS9U
Short 14’698.11 8.84 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’426.72 17.04.2026 17:31:42
Long 12’816.26 19.96 SJYBLU
Long 12’531.42 13.94 S33BNU
Long 11’989.25 8.90 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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