Hong Kong Shares May Reverse Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 70 points or 0.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,6650-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the insurance companies, mixed performances from the financial shares and properties and support from the oil companies and casinos.

For the day, the index sank 130.56 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 26,667.39 after trading between 26,621.18 and 26,795.64.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 5.66 percent, while Ping An Insurance plummeted 3.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 1.61 percent, China Mobile plunged 1.30 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 1.23 percent, SH Group accelerated 0.92 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and CITIC both skidded 0.78 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 0.75 percent, AIA Group declined 0.73 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank sank 0.71 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 0.67 percent, Sands China climbed 0.65 percent, New World Development advanced 0.54 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.41 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.37 percent and CNOOC added 0.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness on Friday, rebounding to hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow added 152.56 points or 0.57 percent to 26,958.06, while the NASDAQ gained 57.32 points or 0.70 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.41 percent to 3,022.55. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings from the likes of Intel (INTC) and credit card giant Visa (V).

Crude oil moved moderately higher again on Friday, extending its recent upward trend on global trade optimism. West Texas Intermediate rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending at its best closing level in a month.