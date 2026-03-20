Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’460 -2.4%  SPI 17’379 -2.4%  Dow 46’021 -0.4%  DAX 22’840 -2.8%  Euro 0.9132 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’614 -2.1%  Gold 4’647 -3.9%  Bitcoin 55’316 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7887 0.0%  Öl 108.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Stadler Rail217818Partners Group2460882Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis52704495Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SaaS-Aktien im KI-Zeitalter: Warum Bernstein durch Anthropics Partnerschaftsstrategie Entspannung sieht
Aktie im Blick: NVIDIA erwägt offenbar eine Open-Source-Plattform für KI-Agenten
Ausblick: Xpeng legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Vincorion-Aktie vor dem IPO: Rückenwind für Rüstungswerte durch starkes Marktumfeld
Equinor-Aktie weit im Plus: Knackt der Energieriese jetzt das Rekordhoch von 2008?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
20.03.2026 02:15:32

Hong Kong Shares May Open Under Water On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 550 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,500-point plateau and it may consolidate further on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on concerns over the Middle East conflict, although easing oil prices may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the entertainment, property and technology companies.

For the day, the index plunged 524.84 points or 2.02 percent to finish at 25,500.58 after trading between 25,449.06 and 25,737.83.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group plunged 4.14 percent, while Alibaba Health Info tumbled 2.91 percent, ANTA Sports shed 1.72 percent, China Life Insurance, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.87 percent, China Resources Land stumbled 3.03 percent, CITIC fell 1.04 percent, CNOOC surged 4.52 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 1.85 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 4.59 percent, Haier Smart Home slumped 1.91 percent, Hang Lung Properties and WuXi Biologics both crashed 3.94 percent, Henderson Land contracted 2.39 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rallied 1.78 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.15 percent, JD.com dropped 1.86 percent, Lenovo retreated 2.50 percent, Li Auto lost 1.27 percent, Li Ning declined 2.42 percent, Meituan added 0.50 percent, New World Development cratered 4.05 percent, Nongfu Spring and CLP Holdings both slipped 0.74 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 3.86 percent and Xiaomi Corporation soared 3.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened sharply lower on Thursday and stayed that way for most of the session, although a late rally pared the damage to mild by the day's end.

The Dow dropped 203.72 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 46,021.43, while the NASDAQ sank 61.73 points or 0.28 percent to close at 22,090.69 and the S&P 500 fell 18.21 points or 0.27 percent to close at 6,606.49.

The early weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about the escalation of the war in the Middle East following attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the region.

However, after soaring to nearly $120 a barrel following the latest attacks, Brent crude oil futures have pulled back sharply, contributing to the recovery attempt by stocks.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing an unexpected dip in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices dipped on Thursday as traders dissected U.S. inventory data showing ample supply against production and supply disruption concerns due to the Middle East war. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was down $0.18 or 0.19 percent at $96.14 per barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release February numbers for consumer prices later this morning; in January, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
Wie die VZ Fachkräfte rekrutiert und intern ausbildet
Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt

Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Inside Trading & Investment

19.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
19.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Ein Sektor im Umbruch/Holcim – Baustoffriese wird profitabler
19.03.26 Gefahr in Verzug
19.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen weiter
19.03.26 Volatilität im Zuge der Bitcoin-Korrektur
18.03.26 Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
17.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’059.28 19.64 B2QS1U
Short 13’323.27 13.88 B8RSFU
Short 13’843.46 8.86 SXEBNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’459.54 19.03.2026 17:31:46
Long 12’004.31 19.95 BHZSRU
Long 11’726.17 13.88 SHXB4U
Long 11’217.81 8.99 BQZSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vonovia-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: Starkes Ergebnis nach Verlustjahr - höhere Ausschüttung und klare Wachstumsziele
BP-Aktie höher: Verkauf von Raffinerie-Tochter Ruhr Oel an Klesch
Almonty-Aktie im Minus: Fortschritte in Südkorea von Buchverlusten überschattet
Diese Länder produzieren am meisten Gold
Tesla & SpaceX AI bleiben NVIDIA treu: Elon Musk kündigt umfangreiche Bestellungen an - Aktien verlieren
DocMorris-Aktie im Minus: Hohe Verluste in 2025
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor Fed-Pressekonferenz
Vonovia SE-Aktie erhält von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Bewertung: Buy
Micron Technology-Aktie fällt dennoch: Halbleiterkonzern übertrifft Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Equinor-Aktie weit im Plus: Knackt der Energieriese jetzt das Rekordhoch von 2008?

Top-Rankings

Diese Länder produzieren am meisten Gold
Im Jahr 2025 wurden weltweit insgesamt über 3'700 Tonnen Gold gefördert. Welche Länder produzier ...
Bildquelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.