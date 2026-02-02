Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’188 0.3%  SPI 18’220 0.3%  Dow 48’892 -0.4%  DAX 24’539 0.9%  Euro 0.9164 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’948 1.0%  Gold 4’865 -9.6%  Bitcoin 64’918 0.4%  Dollar 0.7697 0.0%  Öl 70.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Neben NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Goldman Sachs nennt neue KI-Profiteure für 2026
Kryptomarkt: Standard Chartered sieht Ethereum vor Bitcoin
Nestlé-Aktie: Unternehmen weist Vorwürfe von Foodwatch zurück
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Worldcoin: Wie viel Verlust ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingefahren hätte
Suche...
eToro entdecken
02.02.2026 02:16:59

Hong Kong Shares May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday halted the seven-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,470 points or 5.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 27,390-point plateau and it may see additional consolidation again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with any upside likely limited by inflation concerns and profit taking among oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday with profit taking across the board, especially among the pharmaceutical, technology and energy sectors.

For the day, the index plunged 580.99 points or 2.08 percent to finish at 27,387.11 after trading between 27,384.02 and 27,887.24.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group and WuXi Biologics both declined 2.37 percent, while Alibaba Health Info skidded 2.25 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 3.04 percent, China Life Insurance lost 1.80 percent, China Mengniu Dairy stumbled 2.74 percent, China Resources Land slipped 1.60 percent, CITIC plummeted 3.25 percent, CNOOC retreated 2.40 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical cratered 10.20 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 1.73 percent, Haier Smart Home slid 1.53 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.96 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.95 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China contracted 2.26 percent, JD.com sank 1.92 percent, Lenovo shed 1.88 percent, Li Auto tumbled 2.58 percent, Li Ning surrendered 2.57 percent, Meituan dipped 1.42 percent, New World Development surged 2.25 percent, Nongfu Spring crashed 3.70 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.28 percent and Xiaomi Corporation plunged 3.06 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 179.09 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 48,892.47, while the NASDAQ sank 223.30 points or 0.94 percent to end at 23,461.82 and the S&P 500 lost 29.98 points or 0.43 percent to close at 6,939.03.

For the week, the S&P rose 0.3 percent, the NASDAQ dipped 0.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.4 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about inflation after the Labor Department reported that producer prices increased by much more than expected in December.

New tariff threats from President Donald Trump may also have contributed to the negative sentiment, as well as news that Trump announced his intent to nominate former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Crude oil prices slid on Friday as the U.S. dollar index moved higher, while the possibility of diplomatic intervention in the U.S.-Iran conflict also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $0.22 or 0.34 percent at $65.20 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

30.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Apple
30.01.26 Marktüberblick: adidas und Apple im Fokus
30.01.26 ABB und Roche verhelfen SMI zu kräftigem Plus
30.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Hohe Kursschwankungen
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
29.01.26 Eine Woche der Erholung für US-Aktien
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’724.50 19.62 SS4B5U
Short 13’998.06 13.99 SJ4BMU
Short 14’547.81 8.77 SAIB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’188.26 30.01.2026 17:30:01
Long 12’656.41 19.92 SWHB5U
Long 12’348.42 13.62 S8IBHU
Long 11’841.24 8.94 SHFB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 5: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 5: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Analysten sehen für Microsoft-Aktie Luft nach oben
UBS offenbar vor weiterer Entlassungswelle
Krypto-Exodus: Warum Anleger Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co. zahlreich nach unten schicken
Buy-Note für SAP SE-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
UBS AG bescheinigt Neutral für Nestlé-Aktie
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
DroneShield-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Neue Software-Updates versprechen Systemverbesserungen

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2026
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen im Januar 2026
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:34 ROUNDUP 3/Selenskyj: Nächste Woche neue Gespräche mit USA und Russland
22:34 SPORT/ROUNDUP/Bahnrad-EM: Deutsche Sprinterinnen holen Team-Gold
22:34 ROUNDUP 2: Mindestens zwölf Tote bei russischem Angriff auf Pawlohrad
21:34 ROUNDUP 2/BVB-Sieg: Guirassy trifft wieder - Schlotterbeck spricht vom Titel
21:04 ROUNDUP/BVB-Sieg: Guirassy trifft wieder - Schlotterbeck: Wollen angreifen
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:20 ROUNDUP 2: Israel will Einsatz von Ärzte ohne Grenzen in Gaza stoppen
19:54 ROUNDUP: Portugal erwartet neue Unwetter - Sorge vor Überschwemmungen
21:13 BVB-Aktie: Dortmund siegt mühsam gegen Heidenheim
19:24 Machado hält Übergang in Venezuela für 'unaufhaltsam'