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14.09.2026 00:03:44
Hong Kong Production, PPI Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release Q2 figures for industrial production and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In the previous three months, industrial output was up 3.1 percent on year, while producer prices jumped an annual 17.7 percent.
New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 50.6.
Japan will provide revised July numbers for industrial production; no change is expected from the preliminary reading that saw monthly increases of 0.1 percent in production and 4.1 percent in capacity utilization.
China will release August figures for new loans and the M2 money stock. Loans are expected to increase by CNY480.0 billion after shedding CNY340.0 billion in July. M2 is called higher by an annual 7.6 percent, easing from 7.7 percent in the previous month.
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