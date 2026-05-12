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12.05.2026 03:14:43

Hong Kong Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market ticked higher again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 770 points or 2.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,400 point plateau and it's tipped to open to the upside again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed with a touch of upside as ambiguity continues to reign in the Middle East. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the technology stocks. For the day, the index rose 13.13 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 26,406.84 after trading between 26,219.26 and 26,427.14. Among the actives, Alibaba Group plummeted 3.67 percent, while Baidu plunged 2.96 percent, Bank of China climbed 1.17 percent, BOC Hong Kong expanded 1.19 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.91 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.38 percent, China Merchants Bank and PetroChina both gained 0.47 percent, China Mobile improved 0.88 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical dipped 0.22 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.80 percent, CITIC increased 0.81 percent, CNOOC added 0.61 percent, Hong Kong Exchange as up 0.28 percent, HSBC strengthened 1.80 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.87 percent, Meituan gathered 0.36 percent, NetEase shed 0.49 percent, Nongfu Spring sank 0.74 percent, Ping An Insurance slumped 0.84 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing surged 4.43 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties vaulted 1.27 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 1.48 percent, Xiaomi Corporation perked 0.06 percent, WuXi AppTec rallied 2.22 percent, Zijin Mining tumbled 1.87 percent and AIA and JD.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and largely hugged the line throughout the session, finishing with slight gains.

The Dow climbed 95.31 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 49,704.47, while the NASDAQ added 27.05 points or 0.10 percent to close at a record 26,274.13 and the S&P 500 rose 13.19 points or 0.19 percent to end at 7,412.84, also a record.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength.

Crude oil futures surged after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal to end the months-long war, calling it "totally unacceptable" in a post on Truth Social. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up $3.33 or 3.49 percent at $98.75 per barrel.

Trump later told reporters the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is on "life support" amid the ongoing dispute, describing the state of the truce "unbelievably weak."

However, U.S. markets have recently been able to shrug off concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict amid upbeat earnings news.

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Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

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13.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Wage Hoffnungen / Alphabet - Neue Superlative
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12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’721.48 19.88 B62SOU
Short 14’002.97 13.96 B0PS9U
Short 14’539.79 8.86 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’212.96 13.05.2026 17:31:05
Long 12’642.16 19.15 SI6BUU
Long 12’372.26 13.81 S9OBOU
Long 11’830.02 8.81 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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