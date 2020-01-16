Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020 to feature International Leaders of Finance and Technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020 hosted by The NexChange Group will be held between the 2nd and 6th of March, 2020. The conference enjoys significant support from the region's authorities.

Organisations and quangos that have partnered up with HK Blockchain Week to support the community include Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), Hong Kong Applied Science And Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), Fintech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK), Singapore Blockchain Association, MIT HK Innovation node etc.

The core event of the week is the Block O2O Global Summit, hosted by The NexChange Group and Cyberport and held at Ocean Park Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong on the 3rd and 4thof March. The conference is set to be an ideal platform to carry out prolific discussions about the range of applications blockchain technology can offer across different industries.

Attendees will delve into the various aspects like:

Digital Renminbi

Digital asset management

Digital currencies and mining

STOs

Regulatory hurdles across various jurisdictions in Asia , the US and Europe

, the US and Solutions for enterprise

Social impact and sustainability of blockchain-based projects

The latest DLT solutions for payment networks and banking

Speakers featured on the event agenda throughout the week:

David Chung , Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Hong Kong

Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Martin Graham , former Director of Markets, Chairman, AIM, London Stock Exchange

former Director of Markets, Chairman, AIM, London Stock Exchange Henri Arslanian , FinTech and Crypto Leader for Asia , PwC

FinTech and Crypto Leader for , PwC Tom Trowbridge , President, Hedera Hashgraph

President, Hedera Hashgraph David Johnston , Managing Partner, Yeoman's Capital

Managing Partner, Yeoman's Capital Mai Fujimoto , Miss Bitcoin & Kizuna Co

About NexChange: NexChange Group is a venture innovation and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities.

Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange: "Hong Kong Blockchain Week bridges many industries with the help of blockchain technology and the opportunities it has brought. We expect to bring together those who decide the future of these industries today: investors, governments, media, and entrepreneurs from around the world."

For more information on the speakers, agenda, side events and partnerships, please visit www.hkblockchainweek.net or contact: info@nexchange.com

"PR Newswire is the 'Official Press Release Distribution Partner' of Block O2O Blockchain Summit 2020 and Official Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020"

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200115/2693187-1

SOURCE NexChange