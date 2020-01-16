+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 01:00:00

Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020 to feature International Leaders of Finance and Technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020 hosted by The NexChange Group will be held between the 2nd and 6th of March, 2020. The conference enjoys significant support from the region's authorities.

Organisations and quangos that have partnered up with HK Blockchain Week to support the community include Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), Hong Kong Applied Science And Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), Fintech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK), Singapore Blockchain Association, MIT HK Innovation node etc.

The core event of the week is the Block O2O Global Summit, hosted by The NexChange Group and Cyberport and held at Ocean Park Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong on the 3rd and 4thof March. The conference is set to be an ideal platform to carry out prolific discussions about the range of applications blockchain technology can offer across different industries.

Attendees will delve into the various aspects like:

  • Digital Renminbi
  • Digital asset management
  • Digital currencies and mining
  • STOs
  • Regulatory hurdles across various jurisdictions in Asia, the US and Europe
  • Solutions for enterprise
  • Social impact and sustainability of blockchain-based projects
  • The latest DLT solutions for payment networks and banking

Speakers featured on the event agenda throughout the week:

  • David Chung, Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Hong Kong
  • Martin Graham, former Director of Markets, Chairman, AIM, London Stock Exchange
  • Henri Arslanian, FinTech and Crypto Leader for Asia, PwC
  • Tom Trowbridge, President, Hedera Hashgraph
  • David Johnston, Managing Partner, Yeoman's Capital
  • Mai Fujimoto, Miss Bitcoin & Kizuna Co

About NexChange: NexChange Group is a venture innovation and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities.

Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange: "Hong Kong Blockchain Week bridges many industries with the help of blockchain technology and the opportunities it has brought. We expect to bring together those who decide the future of these industries today: investors, governments, media, and entrepreneurs from around the world."

For more information on the speakers, agenda, side events and partnerships, please visit www.hkblockchainweek.net or contact: info@nexchange.com

"PR Newswire is the 'Official Press Release Distribution Partner' of Block O2O Blockchain Summit 2020 and Official Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020"

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200115/2693187-1

SOURCE NexChange

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.01.20
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
15.01.20
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
15.01.20
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt befand sich am Mittwoch auf Richtungssuche. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendierte derweil schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;