Hong Kong-Based Peak Group Reaffirms Strategic Focus on Investment in India's Tech Space

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Holding Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, "Peak Group"), a leading investment firm in the Venture Capital ("VC") and Private Equity ("PE") space in Asia, announced its investment strategy for 2020 and beyond, and reaffirmed its strategic focus on the Indian market.

Mr. Anthony Wong, Chairman and CEO of Peak Group, commented, "Peak Group has come a long way in the past 10 years, spanning our investment footprint in big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and other areas in Greater China and Singapore. Our understanding in the FinTech space deepened, our network within the ecosystem expanded and we achieved a highly successful investment track record. As the new decade unfolds, we aim to capitalize on our resources and expertise in cyber security, cloud service, digital marketing and mobile payment, and extend our strategic focus to India."

Peak Group started to make private equity investments in India's promising FinTech companies since 2019. One of its investments was in CashMama, a mobile financial technology platform that provides users with convenient and fast financing services.

CashMama is one of the many innovative FinTech platforms that are bringing profound, structural changes in the world's second most populous country. As the upgrade requirements of the middle class fueled the rapid growth of the personal loan market in India, FinTech rose to serve a significant part of the unmet financing needs. Leveraging on mobile payment solutions, platforms such as CashMama provide easy access to ready information and products for people and facilitate their financing decisions. At the same time, big data and advanced algorithms help build the credit record for more people and enhance credit risk management for lenders.

Mr. Wong continues, "The technological disruption in the Indian economy reminds me of what happened in China 10 years ago. Despite the economic cycles, India is still one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It's openness to technology, especially the adoption of FinTech, has led to revolutionary changes in finance, consumer and many other industries. We see substantial opportunities in the Indian market. Having witnessed many successes and failures in the development and commercialization of similar new technologies in other parts of Asia, we can add tremendous value to both the companies we invest in as well as the consumers and tech users in India as a whole."

Mr. Wong founded the Peak Group in 2008 in Singapore. As big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence increasingly penetrate the real economy and transform many aspects of people's lives, Peak Group's investments have been increasingly focused on these areas. Its investment portfolio proudly features some of the most successful names in Asia such as Grab, WeDoctor, Duiba and several other promising companies in gaming, digital marketing, blockchain, fintech and cybersecurity. For instance, Toffs Technologies Pte Ltd, a cybersecurity firm that Peak invested in, was ranked No.21 amongst Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2019[1]. Committed to helping investee companies to become a leader in their respective industries and helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams, Mr. Wong has led Peak Group to achieve a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% in investment returns for 10 straight years.

About Peak Holding Group Limited

Founded in 2008, Peak Holding Group Limited is a leading investment management company operating in Singapore and Hong Kong. Its target markets are Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Japan, with investment strategies encompassing Venture Capital, Private Equity, Angel Investments etc. The executive management team of Peak Group has more than 12 years of investment experience in Greater China, Europe, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. Through the development of intellectual capital for innovative solutions, Peak Group seeks to maximize long-term returns through diversified and structured investment portfolios.

