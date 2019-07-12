Hong Kong-based hospitality platform, StayPlease, secures Series A funding to transform hospitality technology across Asia and beyond

HONG KONG, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based hospitality guest servicing platform, StayPlease , has announced a USD seven-digit Series A round led by MindWorks Ventures.

StayPlease plans to use this funding to further expand its presence in Asia as well as upgrade its holistic product offering by enhancing features such as guest profile management, hardware integration, and voice recognition.

StayPlease has already accumulated an impressive portfolio of international hotel brands as its customer base including InterContinental Hotel Group, Dusit International, Onyx Hospitality, Swire Hotels, Far East Hospitality, CItizenM, and Langham Hospitality.

StayPlease founder and CEO,Alan Sun, previously worked as an IT executive in Macau and oversaw the development of several multi-billion-dollar casino resorts. During his time there, Alan witnessed firsthand the painful process developers had to go through in order to curate the perfect guest experience, particularly when attempting to integrate several complex incumbent systems into one seamless platform.

Alan founded StayPlease in 2012 with the goal of providing hotel solutions that were well-integrated and built with the latest cloud and mobile technologies. From the beginning, the company democratized its business model so that not only the 5-star luxury hotel segments can enjoy access to a robust service management solution.

StayPlease's all-in-one platform of unique messaging and workflow abilities has proven to become an optimal solution as reflected in its recent exponential growth. In 2018, StayPlease almost tripled its number of hotel clients, room count, and revenue, and is now operational in over 20,000 hotel rooms across 25 cities around the globe.

Some have called StayPlease as the "SLACK for hotels". With continued innovation, StayPlease now also encompasses its own brand of cloud PBX solutions, which includes voice recognition technologies to further enhance the in-room guest experience.

"StayPlease streamlines our work communication and makes our operations much more transparent. Since using the platform, we are more responsive to our guests, cutting down queue times at the lobby, and getting better service turnarounds in all our departments across the board. It's the core of our service operation 24/7," said Gary Ngai, Director of Rooms of Holiday Inn Golden Mile Hong Kong.

"Not only does Alan have a deep understanding of hospitality operations, but also the technical know-how to identify, navigate, and solve each customer's pain points. This is further validated by the many hotel groups who are currently using his product to increase the efficiency of the workforce and improve the overall guest experience," said David Chang, Managing Partner of MindWorks Ventures.

"MindWorks is a great investor who has the knowledge and existing networks in travel and hospitality. Their support to Hong Kong startups like us will push us to the forefront as an international technology brand," said Alan Sun, CEO and founder of StayPlease.

About StayPlease

StayPlease is Asia's first integrated platform for hotel operations and guest servicing. It enables hotels to dispatch tasks, run housekeeping and engineering teams in a single all-in-one mobile app and web console. StayPlease also encompasses unique communication features like task messaging and its own cloud PBX for internal and external voice communication. The platform helps hotels with enhanced service and productivity, bringing a new standard of quality. Founded and based in Hong Kong, StayPlease powers over 20,000 hotel rooms in 25 international cities. StayPlease was an alumnus of the Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation program. Website: www.stayplease.com

About MindWorks Ventures

MindWorks Ventures is Asia's leading regional venture capital firm. Headquartered in Hong Kong with an office in Beijing, the firm invests in high-growth companies across Greater China and Southeast Asia. Since 2014, the firm has invested in over 25 companies and manages over US$400M across three funds.

