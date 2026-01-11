Honeywell Aktie 952258 / US4385161066
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
11.01.2026 18:03:19
Honeywell Unveils AI-Powered Smart Shopping Platform With Google Cloud
(RTTNews) - Honeywell announced the launch of an AI-enabled retail solution developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and 66degrees. Leveraging Google's Gemini and Vertex AI platforms, the new Smart Shopping Platform is designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience for retailers worldwide. It helps customers locate products, compare items, and find suitable substitutions when products are unavailable, making shopping more efficient and enjoyable.
The Smart Shopping Platform is a cloud-based solution that bridges a retailer's digital data with the physical store environment. Built on Honeywell's Mobility Edge™ hardware and software platform and powered by Google Cloud's AI technologies, it provides personalized guidance, real-time product information, and dynamic recommendations that replicate the convenience of online shopping.
When accessed through Honeywell for Android devices such as the CS32 Personal Shopper, customers can link their loyalty accounts to receive tailored recommendations. These suggestions are based on purchase history, preferences, complementary products, and available discounts. The platform also offers step-by-step navigation within stores, guiding shoppers directly to the items they need and suggesting alternatives if products are out of stock.
The solution also enhances the role of retail workers by equipping them with tools to deliver expert assistance. Associates using devices like the Honeywell CT70 can provide quick, customized guidance, helping customers with product locations and recommendations. Already in use across major grocery chains, big box stores, specialty retailers, and department stores, these devices enable employees to act as knowledgeable in-store experts.
The Smart Shopping Platform will be available to customers beginning in February 2026.
Nachrichten zu Honeywell
|
09.01.26
|Honeywell Aktie News: Honeywell am Freitagabend höher (finanzen.ch)
|
09.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
09.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Honeywell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Honeywell von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Honeywell Aktie News: Honeywell legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
|
07.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Honeywell
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekord fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verbucht. Auch a der Wall Street ging es aufwärts.