Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’174 -1.3%  SPI 19’932 -1.3%  Dow 52’348 -1.1%  DAX 24’897 -2.2%  Euro 0.9222 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’205 -1.8%  Gold 4’097 0.5%  Bitcoin 50’420 0.2%  Dollar 0.8067 -0.2%  Öl 78.0 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
MindMaze-Aktie: Biotechunternehmen unterstützt Studie zu Kombitherapie nach Schlaganfall
Ypsomed-Aktie: 14 neue Kundenprojekte im ersten Quartal gewonnen
Franken, Euro und Dollar zeigen nur wenig Bewegung - Warum die Kuse auf der Stelle treten
Ausblick: PepsiCo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Wochentief: Goldpreis gerät nach Eskalation in Nahost erneut unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Honeywell Technologies Aktie 952258 / US4385161066

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.07.2026 07:40:23

Honeywell Technologies Raises Earnings Guidance Following 1-for-2 Reverse Stock Split

Honeywell Technologies
231.41 USD 0.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Honeywell Technologies (HON), a pure-play automation company raised its second-half and full-year profit outlook to reflect the impact of its 1-for-2 reverse stock split, which took effect on June 29.

Following the reverse stock split, the company's outstanding shares were reduced to 317 million from 634 million.

Honeywell now expects second-half adjusted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.70, compared with its previous forecast of $2.20 to $2.35.

For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $7.90 to $8.30 from $3.95 to $4.15.

Honeywell reaffirmed its sales outlook of $10.1 billion to $10.3 billion for the second half and $19.9 billion to $20.2 billion for the full year.

Honeywell shares closed 2.08% lower at $220.36 on Wednesday.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Honeywell Technologies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?