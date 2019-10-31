Honeywell Names Scott Zhang President of Honeywell China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced that Scott Zhang has been appointed as President of Honeywell China, effective Nov. 1, 2019. He will be responsible for executing Honeywell's business objectives in the company's single largest country market outside the U.S.

Zhang has a long track record of highly effective leadership at Honeywell. He served as President of Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) for the past four years. He drove an internal innovation process along with external ecosystem partnerships to strengthen Honeywell's technological leadership as a competitive advantage. He also leveraged the organization's diverse talent to enable global business growth and productivity, and he led the establishment of HTS Mexico to enable growth in Latin America.

Zhang succeeds William Yu, who will take an exciting global leadership role within Honeywell.

"We have long history of development in China, and strong commitment to better serve China market. Scott has been instrumental in creating our success story in China. His unique experience and proven track record will be a definite asset as we continue our success in this important market," said Shane Tedjarati, president of Honeywell global High Growth Regions, "I also would like to thank William for his great contributions in leading China market, which we believe this is the place for long-term growth."

Prior to HTS, Zhang served nearly seven years as Asia leader for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) business, where he oversaw a period of significant growth and the establishment of new, profitable markets for our offerings, and expansion of PMT's manufacturing footprint in Asia. Prior to that, Zhang worked for Honeywell UOP for 18 years, where he gained extensive experience in research, technology, commercial, and new business development.

Zhang graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He earned a master's degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also earned an MBA from the Kellogg - HKUST Executive MBA program.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. In China, Honeywell has been growing by implementing the strategies of "East for East" and "East to Rest". Honeywell was founded in 1885, and its history in China dated back to 1935 with the first franchise in Shanghai. Today, all Honeywell's four Strategic Business Groups are represented in China, with its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai. Honeywell has over 50 wholly owned enterprises and joint ventures in more than 30 cities across the country, including 20 plus manufacturing sites, with about 11,000 employees, among which 20 percent are technologists. We are building a connected world that is smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell China, please visit www.honeywell.com.cn or follow us on Honeywell Weibo and WeChat.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191031/2628034-1

