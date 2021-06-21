Honeywell Launches Battery Energy Storage System Platform to Help Users Forecast and Optimize Energy Costs

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Platform, which integrates Honeywell asset monitoring, distributed energy resource management, supervisory control and analytics functionality to enable organizations to accurately forecast and optimize their overall energy use.

Honeywell's BESS Platform leverages best practices for energy management such as energy arbitrage and demand management to deliver flexibility and control of when energy is purchased and used. The platform is ideal for a wide range of commercial and industrial companies, independent power producers and utilities. The BESS Platform is backed by Honeywell performance-based guarantees, which include predictable and consistent costs along with improved uptime.

"Honeywell has delivered large, turnkey automation and control projects around the world," said Eren Ergin, general manager, Renewables and Distributed Assets, Honeywell Process Solutions. "We're delivering Renewables and Distributed Assets projects such as our Battery Energy Storage System Platform with a similar turnkey approach. From the physical storage assets to the automation software being utilized, customers can benefit from Honeywell performance-based guarantees."

Honeywell's BESS Platform improves grid stability and sustainability while decreasing supply costs. If a generator fails or goes offline for any reason, the platform reduces the need to bring additional, non-renewable power generators online. In this scenario, a remote facility can maintain operations as the platform runs in parallel with traditional generators. The system can then restart the disconnected generator or initiate back-up generator sets before returning to standby mode.

In addition, the BESS Platform can reduce the need for non-renewable power sources such as gas turbines and diesel generators and their associated high gas consumption rates, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint.

Honeywell will support customers with a variety of solutions, including small pilot projects and programs covering multiple sites.

For more information, please visit: https://www.honeywellprocess.com/en-US/online_campaigns/renewable-energy-solutions/Pages/index.html

About Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT)

Honeywell PMT develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials and industrial software that are transforming industries around the world. PMT's Advanced Materials businesses manufacture a wide variety of high-performance products including environmentally preferable materials used for the production of refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, pharmaceutical packaging, fine chemicals, additives and high strength-fiber for military, law enforcement and industrial use. Technologies developed by Honeywell UOP ( www.uop.com ), a leading provider in the oil and gas sector, form the foundation for most of the world's refiners, efficiently producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and renewable fuels. Honeywell Process Solutions ( www.honeywellprocess.com ) is a pioneering provider of automation control, safety systems, field instrumentation, fuel delivery and burners, connected plant offerings, cybersecurity, tissue and packaging materials control systems, connected utility and metering solutions, and services for a wide range of industries.

About Honeywell

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Blake Herbert Mark Bendza (832) 252 5828 (704) 627-6200 Blake.Herbert@Honeywell.com Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-launches-battery-energy-storage-system-platform-to-help-users-forecast-and-optimize-energy-costs-301316111.html

SOURCE Honeywell