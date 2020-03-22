22.03.2020 23:30:00

Honeywell Expands Face Mask Production With New Manufacturing Operations In Smithfield, Rhode Island

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it will immediately expand its manufacturing operations in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions logo (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Honeywell is ramping up operations to produce millions of N95 disposable respirators to help support the need for critical safety equipment.

"We are honored to support the U.S. government's efforts to protect Americans with personal protective equipment made right here in the United States," said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer. "Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks."

Honeywell anticipates that the addition of the new mask production line in Smithfield will create at least 500 new jobs. The company will begin recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers immediately.

The N95 face masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to contribute to the American stockpile for use to support health, safety and emergency response workers.

Honeywell's production expansion will support additional American businesses that are part of the supply chain, including industrial equipment providers and raw materials suppliers. The company is also actively collaborating with state and local officials to ramp up production efforts and support recruiting and training for workers.

Honeywell's Smithfield factory was established in 1980 and produces UVEX-branded eye protection products, which include safety glasses, safety goggles and protective face shields.

Honeywell is an industry-leading provider of intelligent safety solutions and personal protective equipment that help organizations keep their workers safe and healthy on the job. The company's offerings include hazardous gas detectors, safety software solutions and personal protective equipment such as gloves, protective eyewear, respiratory protection, safety suits, hard hats and boots.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Honeywell

SOURCE Honeywell

