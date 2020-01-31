Honeywell Donates US $1 Million in Equipment to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Wuhan

SHANGHAI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced that it will donate US $1 million worth of equipment to support hospitals in Wuhan in their fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The donation includes technologies such as air and water purification systems; ICU air management solutions; and scanning and mobile printing equipment. Honeywell will also provide children's masks to Wuhan schools as part of the donation.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Honeywell has paid close attention to the situation and taken immediate actions. Honeywell has been working with partners to manage our protective products' inventory allocation to ensure supply before and during the Spring Festival. Honeywell is the world's leading personal protection equipment (PPE) producer with head-to-toe solutions for workers in the fire service, electrical safety, and general industrial and construction environments.

Honeywell has also actively coordinated resources and supplied 20 million masks to the market, and we have committed all our available manufacturing capacity to the government to help ensure supply to the front-line operators in the most affected areas.

In addition, Honeywell has worked diligently with dealers to maintain price stability, offering an open channel for end users to report dealer price increases in the wake of the sharp increases in demand. Honeywell has actively cooperated with e-commerce platforms to limit purchases and firmly resist hoarding to protect consumers' rights and interests to the greatest possible extent.

Honeywell China President Scott Zhang said, "All our employees extend their hearts to the people in the affected areas, and we are making every effort to ensure the supply of protective equipment to those who need it most. To show our fullest support, we have decided to donate relevant products and technologies to better equip hospitals in Wuhan, which are at the forefront of the fight against novel coronavirus. Going forward, Honeywell will continue to support the Chinese government in addressing this outbreak."

Zhang added: "Honeywell has long maintained its 'East for East' commitment to support China and its markets. Honeywell would like to pay its highest respect to those who have been fighting against coronavirus at the front lines, including the courageous health professionals, first responders, media, and many other dedicated professionals and volunteers."

About Honeywell China

Honeywell is a Fortune 500 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. In China, Honeywell has been growing through innovation, implementing the strategies of "East for East" and "East to Rest". Honeywell was founded in 1885, and its history in China dated back to 1935 with the first franchise in Shanghai. Today, all Honeywell's four Strategic Business Groups are represented in China, with its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai. Honeywell has over 50 wholly owned enterprises and joint ventures in more than 30 cities across the country, including 20 plus manufacturing sites, with about 11,000 employees, among which 20 percent are technologists. For more news and information on Honeywell China, please visit www.honeywell.com.cn or follow us on Honeywell Weibo and WeChat.

SOURCE Honeywell