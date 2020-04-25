+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 19:00:00

Honey Tina and Bees Teaches Core Skills Through Nature's Master Networkers

BARCELONA, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With schools around the world closing for the year and families staying close to home, it has never been more important to find new ways of teaching young children about the natural world. That challenge just became a whole lot easier thanks to Honey Tina & Bees, a new game for iOS and Android that teaches vital lessons about the environment along with the core skills younger students need to succeed in school years to come.

Tina the Bee knows that the hive is a busy place, but all she wants to do is dance. The game follows Tina as she explores the hive and the world outside, taking children through eight engaging and gently humorous chapters full of fun minigames and fascinating facts. Challenges designed to build eye-hand coordination and fine motor skills are tailored to the age of each user. Along the way, students develop a deep appreciation for the interconnectedness of nature and for the crucial role played by bees.

Developed by a team of professional educators with support from the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports, the game is fully bilingual, making it perfect for early learners of Spanish or English. Narration is provided by a team of talented voice artists led by Ruben Moya, known throughout the Spanish-speaking world as Morgan Freeman's voice double.

"It has never been more important to show students how connected they are to the wider world," notes Daniela Seminara, one of the educators who designed Honey Tina and Bees. "Bees are important in their own right—they may be the most important animals on earth, and their recent struggles have threatened commercial crops across the planet. But their wide-ranging impact on the natural world also reinforces the notion that we are all connected, even during times like these.

Honey Tina & Bees is available for iPhone and iPad through the App Store, and for Android devices through Google Play. To learn more about how the game keeps students challenged and connected, please contact Javier Duró at info@tangiblefun.com or +34 636 953 177.

 

SOURCE Honey Tina and Bees

Nachrichten

