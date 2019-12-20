20.12.2019 06:00:00

Honey Lynne's newly released "Proverbs Primer" is a creatively thought-out book that shares the Word of God with young children through the alphabet

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Proverbs Primer": a fun and delightful key to promoting childhood familiarity with the Bible through verses of Scripture that will instill biblical truths into the hearts and minds of youth. "Proverbs Primer" is the creation of published author Honey Lynne, a certified nurse midwife. A writer of children's books based on God's Word, her desire is that children know the wonderful truths found in the Bible.

Lynne asserts, "In this increasingly unsettled, complicated world, you can neither anticipate nor control what the future may hold for your children. Yet, there is something you can do: you can instill biblical truths in the heart and mind of your little one.

Proverbs Primer is an engaging way to share God's Word while interacting with your little one in a meaningful way. This book presents each letter of the alphabet, along with a corresponding verse of Scripture, illustrated to stimulate thought, enhance understanding, and promote cognitive retention. In days of yore, children were purposefully taught to read and write from such texts as The New England Primer, the Blue Back Speller, and the McGuffey Readers. Teaching materials, based upon the solid foundation of biblical truths, invited children to actively engage in thought. Many children's books of today are lacking in substantive content. Today's children are amused and entertained, stimulated by the bells and whistles of today's culture and modern technology. Compared to the youth of yesteryear, today's children are assailed with images and sounds that are detrimental to their moral and spiritual growth and development. Consistent with the very definition of amuse, they are distracted, diverted, and often idle. Sadly, God's Word has lost its rightful place of prominence in child training. Based upon the sure foundation of God's Word, Proverbs Primer is intended to reinforce your efforts in training up your child 'in the way he should go' (Proverbs 22:6)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Honey Lynne's new book is a brilliant way of allowing young readers to know the Bible and listen to God's Word. This creative method of presenting Scripture will engage children and stimulate meaningful conversations.

View a synopsis of "Proverbs Primer" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase"Proverbs Primer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Proverbs Primer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

