Honey Bucket Portable Restrooms Enters the Greater Austin Texas Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting on June 1, 2019, Texans will start seeing Honey Buckets dotting the landscape or lined-up in a perfect row at their favorite event. Honey Bucket is the industry-leading portable sanitation company and has entered the greater Austin market after acquiring B&L Portable Toilets based in Taylor, TX.

"We just realized that we were right for Texas and Texas was right for us," says Ron Inman, Vice President and General Manager for Honey Bucket, "we have grown because of our values of honesty, integrity and doing what we say we are going to do, and these are the same values people hold in Texas."

Honey Bucket has over 50 years' experience and has been in the forefront of many innovations in the portable sanitation industry. With yards in CA, OR, UT, and WA they are an employee-owned company where each location runs independently and with local employees (your neighbors) running the show. They built their company the old-fashion way, by providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

You can't miss their bright and cheerful logo which is displayed prominently on each restroom and on their fleet of new trucks. "We proudly stand behind our product and are willing to put our reputation on the line with every restroom," says Jamie Gunderson, Manager of the Texas operation, "our goal is to provide a clean and pleasant experience for our users so they can continue to enjoy the event or festival they are attending or be more productive on the work site."

Honey Bucket offers the newest restroom models in the market and hand sanitizer is included in every unit. They can also provide hand-washing sinks, temporary fence and crowd barricades, fully self-contained fresh water flush restrooms and VIP trailers, luxury restroom trailers with flush toilets and sinks, portable shower trailers, and secured storage containers.

Honey Bucket has the expertise to ensure any event needing portable sanitation will go worry-free and be successful. They have provided relief to thousands of attendees at public events including the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, hundreds of large city festivals; run, walk, and bike races, parades, and concerts. They also go out of their way to make special events comfortable for attendees at weddings, family reunions, and social gatherings.

And they have fun doing what they do. For the last four summers, they have held a Selfie Contest where people can take a selfie with a Honey Bucket in the background for a chance to win an actual Honey Bucket portable restroom (or $1,000). Over 6,000 people have entered with hundreds of thousands of likes and shares to their pictures.

To find out more about Honey Bucket, go to their web site at http://www.honeybucket.com.

