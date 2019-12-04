+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 23:30:00

Honest Paws, The #1 Online CBD Brand For Pets, Announces Partnership With American Distribution And Manufacturing Company (ADMC)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Paws announces their new partnership with American Distribution and Manufacturing Company (ADMC). 

Honest Paws Logo

"As we continue to expand our retail footprint, Honest Paws is very excited to announce this new relationship. We know that ADMC has a very solid reputation within our industry and is very capable of presenting our brand to their vast retail relationships." - Min Lee, Co-Founder and President of Brand Development.

The Honest Paws brand has seen tremendous growth both in their direct-to-consumer and B2B partnerships within the last 12 months and was seeking a partnership that could help support the continued growth. Lee states "CBD brands within the pet space continue to evolve and aligning with the right distribution partners such as ADMC, gives us a competitive advantage by affirming Honest Paws as one of the leaders in the space." 

Cannabidiol or CBD provided by organic full-spectrum hemp oil is reported by many to help animals much in the same way that it helps humans — through the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system is made up of receptors in the body that regulate stress, mood, pain, and inflammation. CBD binds to and activates these receptors, which may support the reduction in discomfort, improvement in mood and promotes healthy joints and mobility. CBD pet products are the fastest growing category within the pet space and represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% over the next five years.

Contact: Haley Neidich, PR Director
haley@honestpaws.com

Honest Paws is a leader in pet CBD wellness supplements. The company was founded with the mission to help pets across the United States live happier and healthier lives through holistic approaches to animal health. Their third-party tested products are developed from natural ingredients including USDA-certified organic, full-spectrum Colorado-grown hemp, and they come in a variety of options such as bites, oils, soft chews, coconut oil and peanut butter. 

Honest Paws prides itself in doing more than just providing a solution for a pet's ailments. The company is passionate about educating pet owners about natural options for their pets and helping them embrace the limited time they have together. For more information, visit HonestPaws.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honest-paws-the-1-online-cbd-brand-for-pets-announces-partnership-with-american-distribution-and-manufacturing-company-admc-300969501.html

SOURCE Honest Paws

