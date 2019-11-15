+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 01:01:00

Honest Hongkongers Are Accepted as Citizens in St Kitts and Nevis via Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis accepts applicants from Hong Kong as adoptive citizens, so long as they are of good moral standing and can make a qualifying investment into the economy. This is possible via the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, known among well-respected investors as a legal and safe way to secure a dual citizenship, especially in times of critical need. The Caribbean island has extensive diplomatic relations, a growing economy, stability and high rule of law standards.

The fastest way to obtain St Kitts and Nevis' valuable nationality is via the Sustainable Growth Fund, newly introduced last year by Prime Minister Timothy Harris. A single applicant must make a US$150,000 contribution, while families can apply jointly at a more convenient fee. Citizenship and the accompanying passport are issued within 60 days via the optional Accelerated Application Process for an additional fee.

There are no language, residence or cultural knowledge requirements, however applicants must pass all due diligence checks to rule out any integrity concerns. PWM magazine, a publication from the Financial Times, awarded the Programme 10/10 marks for its security procedures in the 2019 CBI Index. This way, St Kitts and Nevis maintains its 'Platinum Standard' brand and investors know that their nationality is secure for life and can be inherited by future generations.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the oldest in the world. Ever since, CBI money has helped the small twin-island nation develop. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley recently mentioned some CBI-funded areas: "the road network […] our healthcare sector, our electricity supply, it has all been improved dramatically because of the resources generated through the Citizenship by Investment Programme."

Economic citizens of St Kitts and Nevis benefit from the same privileges as native ones, except for the right to vote. They can travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival to over 150 destinations, including countries in the European Union, the Americas and Asia. They have the right to reside and work freely on the island or travel easily to two-thirds of the world. Importantly, St Kitts and Nevis is a peaceful nation with highly regarded judiciary. The twin islands are in the world's top 30 countries for rule of law, according to the latest Rule of Law Index by the World Justice Project.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honest-hongkongers-are-accepted-as-citizens-in-st-kitts-and-nevis-via-citizenship-by-investment-programme-300958752.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

