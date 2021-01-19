SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0778 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’840 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’612 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8885 -0.3%  Öl 56.0 2.2% 
19.01.2021 23:32:00

Honduras Government optimistic with Biden administration

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Honduras considered that the rise to power of President-Elect Joe Biden is an important opportunity to increase aid through the Alliance for Prosperity program, negotiate a new Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and maintain the fight against drug trafficking.

"It is a new opportunity to strengthen the relations of cooperation and understanding that we have historically maintained with the United States. The relationship will continue to be cordial and our agreements will prevail, considering the adjustments that are necessary and more convenient for our country" Honduran Foreign Minister, Lisandro Rosales, said.

The government official was optimistic with the announcements made by U.S. president-elect, especially on the immigration issue, and considered that this new administration opens a path of hope for beneficiaries of the TPS and the Dream Act, known as Tepesianos and Dreamers respectively.

"We continue to do what is necessary to support our people in this process and for now we are waiting for a new TPS - the request has already been made. We believe that there are great possibilities that the chance of a permanent status will be opened to thousands of Hondurans who live in the USA," he said.

Regarding the fight against drug trafficking, Rosales emphasized that "we must understand that this fight will continue, it is a commitment assumed by the Government of Honduras to confront this scourge with determination, and we count with the United States." emphasized.

Regarding the announcement of President-Elect Biden to increase around 4 billion dollars in four years in aid programs for the region, Rosales assured that the government sees this proposal with hope and "welcomes any action aimed at improving conditions and the life of our people and make Honduras a more inclusive country with greater opportunities. "

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honduras-government-optimistic-with-biden-administration-301211315.html

SOURCE Government of Honduras

