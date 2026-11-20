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20.11.2026 07:15:22
Honda Unveils All-new Avancier SUV With Next-generation Hybrid System
(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T) on Friday unveiled its all-new Avancier SUV at an online world premiere, featuring its next-generation Honda Hybrid system and a newly developed platform, amid growing global demand for hybrid vehicles.
The Japanese automaker plans to roll out the new Avancier primarily in Asian markets, including Thailand, Japan and China.
Further, the company plans to launch 15 next-generation hybrid models globally by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2030, starting with the new Avancier.
The Avancier is a three-row SUV designed for comfortable long-distance journeys.
It is the first Honda hybrid model to feature the company's new H mark and next-generation hybrid technology, which aims to deliver improved fuel efficiency and driving performance.
The vehicle also features a DualPower electric all-wheel-drive system, Motion Management System, Honda S+ Shift and over-the-air software updates.
In Tokyo, the shares were trading 2.35 percent lower at ¥1,748.00.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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