SMI 12'169 -0.8%  SPI 16'195 -0.7%  Dow 42'925 0.0%  DAX 19'422 -0.2%  Euro 0.9348 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'939 0.0%  Gold 2'749 1.1%  Bitcoin 58'401 0.1%  Dollar 0.8654 -0.1%  Öl 75.6 2.1% 
Honda Motor Aktie [Valor: 762054 / ISIN: US4381283088]
Honda Recalls Over 720,800 Vehicles Due To Faulty Fuel Pump Issues

Honda Motor
30.43 USD -0.23%
(RTTNews) - Honda has recalled 720,810 vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns over a high-pressure fuel pump that may crack and leak.

According to Honda, due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump core, cracks may form inside the fuel pump. During vehicle operation, these cracks can grow, leading to possible fuel leaks; fuel smell while idling or driving; and the risk of fire, crash, or injury.

Honda is recalling certain 2023-2024 Honda Accord, Accord Hybrid, 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid vehicles.

Registered owners of all affected models will be contacted by mail in December and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer for a free inspection. The dealer will replace the high-pressure fuel pump if it is found to be defective.

American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification.

