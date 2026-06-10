Honda Motor Aktie 762054 / US4381283088
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
10.06.2026 23:31:34
Honda Recalls More Than 880,000 Vehicles Over Rear Suspension Corrosion Risk
(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) is recalling more than 880,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a rear suspension problem that could raise the risk of a crash.
The recall impacts a total of 880,514 vehicles, including certain Honda Pilot SUVs, Honda Ridgeline pickups, Honda Passport SUVs, and Acura MDX luxury SUVs.
According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the rear subframe that supports the vehicle's rear suspension may corrode over time, especially in areas where road salt is commonly used during winter.
As corrosion progresses, it can weaken the mounting area of the rear subframe, which might lead to fractures and even failure of the part. Drivers might notice strange noises, vibrations from the rear suspension, or changes in how the vehicle handles before the issue gets worse.
This recall mainly affects vehicles sold or registered in states that use a lot of road salt, like New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, along with a few other states in the northeast and Midwest.
Honda dealers will check the affected vehicles and install a reinforcement kit for free. If they find any corrosion damage, they'll repair or replace the rear subframe components at no cost to the owners.
As for now, Honda has stated that they haven't received any reports of injuries or deaths in the U.S. related to this defect as of May 28.
This recall comes on the heels of another one announced last month, which involved nearly 99,000 vehicles due to a potential airbag deployment concern.
Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren
Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
Analysen zu Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI schliesslich höher -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte abwärts. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte teilweise deutlich nach.