Honda of Santa Maria Promotes Stock of Honda Accord Models

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honda of Santa Maria dealership sells new Honda vehicles including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and minivans. One of the most common models in their inventory is the Honda Accord. The dealership currently has more than 40 Honda Accord models on their lot, including the LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Sport 2.0L trim levels. Nearly all the new Honda Accord models for sale are from the 2020 model year.

There are 18 2020 Honda Accord models from the LX trim level available. Four of these have the Radiant Red exterior with the ivory white interior. Two have the Crystal Black exterior and matching black interior. There is only one blue in the LX trim level, specifically the Obsidian Blue exterior that is paired with the grey interior. There are two different types of grey. Four LX models have Lunar Silver exteriors with black interiors, and two have the darker Modern Steel exterior with either a black or grey interior. Five LX models have the Platinum White exterior and either the black or ivory white interior.

There are 12 Sport trim levels of the 2020 Honda Accord available. Shoppers who favor blue exteriors will find four in this group, each sharing the black interior. There are three Lunar Silver exterior models and one Modern Steel exterior, but all four use the same black interior. Two San Marino Red exterior Sport models are being sold which also use the black interior. There are two Platinum white Sport models with black interiors as well.

The 2020 Honda Accord EX is only represented by two models. Both use the same Lunar Silver metallic exterior paint and black interior.

Of the five 2020 Honda Accord EX-L models available, three have the Platinum White exterior with a black interior. One of these Platinum White models has the upgraded 2.0L turbocharged engine inside, all the others use the standard 1.5L turbocharged engine. Customers can also find a model with the Radiant Red exterior and ivory white interior and a Modern Steel exterior with grey interior.

The highest trim level available at the dealership is the 2020 Honda Accord Sport with the 2.0L Turbocharged engine option. There are four such models available, including two with Crystal Black exteriors and black interiors, one with the Modern Steel Grey exterior and black interior and lastly, one with the blue Still Night Pearl exterior and black interior.

Customers who would like to know more about the inventory at Honda of Santa Maria may contact the dealership at 866-421-2268. The Honda of Santa Maria dealership is located at 2175 S Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, California, 93455.

SOURCE Honda of Santa Maria