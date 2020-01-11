11.01.2020 22:00:00

Honda of Santa Maria offers its College Grad Leasing Program

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honda of Santa Maria is offering upcoming and recent college grads a discount on any 2018 or newer Honda model.

College grads can save $500 on their vehicle purchase when they finance or lease with Honda Financial Services℠. If a student is leasing a vehicle, the $500 is applied toward the cap cost of the vehicle. If a student chooses to buy a vehicle, the $500 is applied towards the down payment.

The College Grad Leasing Program requires students to meet four requirements. The student must have proof of employment or a firm commitment from their employer. Grads must bring proof that they have graduated in the past two years or that they will be graduating in the next six months. The Honda dealer must be provided with credit and document requirements. The student must have received a master's, bachelor's, or associate degree from a U.S.-accredited college or registered nursing school. They must also show that they do not have an adverse credit history.

In addition to getting a discount on a newer Honda vehicle, students have more benefits they can receive from this program. Students have the option to defer the first payment for 90 days if they decide to choose traditional financing. This program can also help build credit with flexible and competitive finance and lease packages.

If customers would like to learn more about this program, they can find more information on hondaofsantamaria.com. Interested customers can contact the dealership at 866-421-2268. Honda of Santa Maria is located at 2175 S. Bradley Road.

 

SOURCE Honda of Santa Maria

